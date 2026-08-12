Marvel’s Wolverine is still a little over a month away, but Sony is already giving fans something to spend their money on. The company has announced a new Wolverine-themed PS5 Digital Edition, along with matching DualSense controllers and console covers. The designs take inspiration from Wolverine’s yellow Battle Reborn suit, his trademark claws and, of course, the adamantium underneath.

The Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition PS5 Digital Edition bundle comes in a bright yellow finish with claw marks running across the console. Sony has also carried the same design over to the matching DualSense controller, with parts of the artwork giving the impression of showing what is underneath Wolverine’s outer shell.

The bundle will cost $649.99 in the US, £569.99 in the UK, €649.99 in Europe and ¥96,980 in Japan. Sony hasn't announced an Indian price yet. The Battle Yellow DualSense controller will also be sold separately for $84.99 in the US.

Already have a PS5? Sony has something for you too. The company is releasing Wolverine-themed covers for both disc and digital PS5 models. The Battle Yellow covers will cost $74.99 in the US and £64.99 in the UK. PS5 Pro owners can choose between the Battle Yellow version and a more understated Adamantium design, which uses a metallic finish inspired by Wolverine's adamantium skeleton and claws. Both PS5 Pro covers carry the same $74.99 US and £64.99 UK price.

There's also an Adamantium-themed DualSense controller, which gets the same metallic treatment and costs $84.99 in the US and £74.99 in the UK.

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Pre-orders for all of the limited-edition hardware and accessories will open on August 19. They'll be sold through PlayStation Direct where available and through select retailers in other markets. Sony says the products will be available globally.

The timing isn't accidental. Marvel’s Wolverine is set to arrive on September 15, 2026, exclusively on PS5. The game is being developed by Insomniac Games and Marvel Games.