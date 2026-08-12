Realme has added a new 5G phone to its lineup in India with the launch of the Realme 16x 5G. The phone's biggest highlight is its 7,000mAh battery, but it also brings a 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and IP65-rated protection. It comes in Endurance Brown and Glory White.

The Realme 16x 5G starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 27,999, while the 6GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 30,999. It will be available through Flipkart and Realme's India website from August 13 at 12pm IST.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Adds Invisible Watermarks To AI Text Generated By Claude Realme is also offering some discounts at launch. Buyers can get a flat Rs. 2,000 off or an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 3,000, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs. 23,999. There's also an option to pay in up to 10 months with no-cost EMI.

The phone gets a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720x1,570-pixel resolution. It supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling and up to 1,200 nits of HBM brightness. Realme has paired the Dimensity 6300 chip with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There's also a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber and the company's GT Boost gaming optimisation engine. On the software front, it runs Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0.

For photos, the Realme 16x 5G has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It also includes AI tools such as AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, Motion Photo and Dual-View Video Mode.

ALSO READ: Sony Unveils Limited-Edition Wolverine PS5 Ahead Of Game’s September Launch The 7,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, bypass charging and reverse charging. The phone also carries an IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810 shock resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C. It measures 166.47x78.23x8.88mm and weighs 217 grams.