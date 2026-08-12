Google has launched its latest book-style foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, in India. The new foldable arrives alongside the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel Watch 5, and brings Google's new Tensor G6 chipset, two large OLED displays and a triple rear camera setup.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is priced at Rs 1,86,999 in India. It comes in a single variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and buyers can choose only the Olive colour. Pre-orders are now live through Amazon and the Google India online store.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold opens up to reveal an 8-inch Super Actua Flex OLED display. It has a 2,076 x 2,152-pixel resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen has a pixel density of 372ppi, HDR support and can reach 3,600 nits at peak brightness.

On the outside, there's a 6.5-inch Super Actua OLED cover screen with a 1,080 x 2,342-pixel resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness, so users aren't stuck with a basic secondary display when the phone is folded.

The inner screen uses an ultra-thin glass cover, while the outer display gets a ceramic cover glass. The phone is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Tensor G6 powers the foldable

Google's new Tensor G6 chip sits at the heart of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. It is paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor, which handles the phone's hardware-level security.

The phone runs Android 17 out of the box. Google is promising seven years of OS upgrades, security updates and Pixel Drop updates, which means the foldable should remain supported for a long time.

Three cameras on the back

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has three cameras on its rear. The main camera uses a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, while the 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera offers a 127-degree field of view.

There's also a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.1 aperture. It supports 5x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom.

Google has also put a 10-megapixel camera on both displays. So, there's one camera on the cover screen and another on the inner display for selfies and video calls. Video recording goes up to 4K at 60fps.

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Battery and charging

The foldable packs a 4,806mAh battery, which Google says can last for more than 24 hours. Charging is handled at up to 30W over a wired connection, with the company claiming a 0-50% charge in around 30 minutes using a compatible adapter.