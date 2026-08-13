Google is finally stepping into the Bluetooth tracker space with the Pixel Tag, giving Android users a first-party alternative to Apple's AirTag. The tracker has been announced for India and will arrive on the Google Store later this year. Google has already confirmed its price, design and key features, although the actual sale will begin in November.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 11 Series Arrives With Tensor G6, New AI Features And Upgraded Cameras: Price, Specs And More The Google Pixel Tag costs ₹3,799 for a single unit, while a pack of four will set you back ₹12,900. It will be available in just one colour, called Fog. The tracker has a compact, pebble-like design with Google's logo on the front and a small LED indicator.

The main job of the Pixel Tag is, of course, finding things you've misplaced. It works with Google's Find Hub, where users can see the tracker and get directional guidance to help locate it. The Pixel Tag supports Bluetooth Channel Sounding and Ultra-Wideband (UWB), which help with more precise finding when used with compatible Pixel phones. Pairing is also fairly straightforward thanks to Fast Pair.

If the tracker is somewhere nearby, you don't have to keep searching the room in silence. The Pixel Tag has a built-in speaker that can be triggered through the Find Hub app, letting you follow the sound. Google has also added a neat reverse-finding feature: there's a button on the Tag that can make your Pixel phone ring. More importantly, the phone will still play the alert even if it is on silent.

Google is also bringing Gemini into the mix. Pixel users can simply ask Gemini to ring the Pixel Tag when they're trying to find it, adding another way to locate a misplaced item. The tracker runs on a replaceable CR2032 coin-cell battery, which Google says should last for more than a year. It also carries an IP67 rating, so dust shouldn't be a problem and it can survive being submerged in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Watch 5 launched: New Gemini Features, 3,000-nit Display And Improved GPS Tracking The Pixel Tag works with Android 9 and newer devices and includes an accelerometer. Its body combines polycarbonate and metal, while the tracker measures 28 x 46.1 x 5.4mm and weighs around 11.8 grams. Google says the Pixel Tag will be available in India through the Google India online store from November and comes with a one-year warranty. With Apple already well established in this category, the Pixel Tag gives Android users a much-needed alternative — and Google is clearly hoping its tight integration with Pixel phones, Find Hub and Gemini will help it stand out.