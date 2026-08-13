BSNL Mobile Recharge Plan: BSNL has come up with an interesting offer for users looking for a long-term prepaid recharge. The state-owned telecom operator has increased the validity of its Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan for a limited period. The plan normally comes with 365 days of validity, but users who recharge during the offer period will now get 47 additional days. This takes the total validity of the plan to 412 days.

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The revised offer is available from August 12 to September 12, 2026. So, users who are planning to make an annual recharge in the coming weeks can get more than a month of additional service without paying anything extra.

Coming to the benefits, BSNL's Rs. 2,399 Plan Voucher includes unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS per day. It also offers unlimited data, although users get 2GB of high-speed data every day. Once the daily 2GB limit is used up, the internet speed is reduced to 40 kbps. This means the connection can still be used for basic tasks, but activities such as video streaming and large downloads will be difficult at the reduced speed.