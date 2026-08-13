Google is bringing its unusual Fitbit Air fitness tracker to India in October 2026. The company confirmed the India launch during its latest briefing, although it is still keeping the exact launch date and price under wraps. The Fitbit Air is a little different from the fitness trackers most people are used to. There is no screen on the device, and that's actually the point. Google wants the tracker to stay out of the way rather than constantly flashing notifications and alerts at users. Instead, it quietly tracks health and fitness information throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Tag Launched: New AirTag Rival Gets Find Hub, UWB And IP67 Rating The India announcement comes soon after Google's big hardware push in the country. The company has launched the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, along with the Pixel Watch 5. Google has also introduced the Pixel Tag in India, marking its entry into the Bluetooth tracker market.

Google hasn't confirmed how much the Fitbit Air will cost in India yet. It also hasn't said which colours, bands or sales channels will be available. However, the company did show the tracker with a pink Performance Loop band during its India briefing, so that particular option could make its way to the Indian market.

There has already been a little hint about the possible pricing. The Fitbit Air was spotted on Amazon India before its official launch, with listings showing prices between roughly ₹17,000 and ₹18,500 depending on the band and seller. These aren't official prices from Google, so they shouldn't be taken as confirmation of what the tracker will actually cost when it launches.

Globally, Google introduced the Fitbit Air in May with a starting price of $99.99 (around ₹9,400). The tracker comes with three interchangeable band options in international markets: the Performance Loop Band, Active Band and Elevated Modern Band. Buyers also get a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, which includes access to Google Health Coach features.

Even without a display, the Fitbit Air isn't short on health tracking. It continuously monitors heart rate, tracks heart rhythm and can send alerts for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). There's also an SpO2 sensor for blood-oxygen tracking, along with resting heart rate, heart rate variability and sleep monitoring.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Watch 5 launched: New Gemini Features, 3,000-nit Display And Improved GPS Tracking The idea is pretty straightforward: wear the Fitbit Air and forget that it's there while it keeps collecting your health data in the background. Google is positioning it as an option for people who want fitness tracking without turning their wrist into another screen.

More details, including the Indian price, exact launch date, available colours and where to buy it, are expected to be announced closer to the October launch.