Foldable iPhone: Apple is expected to finally step into the foldable phone market this year, with the company rumoured to introduce its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 series. But if the latest report is anything to go by, the phone may not be available everywhere from day one.

A report from ChannelNews Australia claims Apple could unveil the much-rumoured foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra, at its September launch event. However, the company may initially keep the phone limited to a small number of markets. Australia, for instance, could have to wait several months before the device goes on sale.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Announced: New Glass-Like UI, AI Features And Performance Upgrades Revealed The report, which cites a Chinese component supplier, says the delay could come down to supply and pricing problems. Apple is also said to be facing testing issues with some of the foldable units that have already been produced. Australian carriers and a major retailer have reportedly indicated that the iPhone Ultra won't be available in the country when the iPhone 18 lineup arrives.

For the first phase, Apple is reportedly considering launching the foldable iPhone in the US, with China and other major markets expected to follow later. That would be quite a departure from Apple's usual launch strategy, but the company's first foldable iPhone is expected to be produced in relatively small numbers.

The reported supply problems also make sense in light of earlier leaks, which have pointed to limited availability soon after the phone is announced. Apple could be taking things slowly as it works through the challenges of manufacturing a completely new type of iPhone.

ALSO READ: This BSNL Mobile Recharge Plan Will Cost You Only Rs 5.82 Rs A Day: Check Price And Features The launch event itself could reportedly take place on September 8. This lines up with earlier claims from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. September 9 is another possible date, as Labor Day falls on September 7 in the US this year, giving Apple a little more room to accommodate attendees travelling for the event.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series on September 9 last year, so a similar September timeline wouldn't be unusual. For now, though, Apple hasn't confirmed either the foldable iPhone or its launch plans.