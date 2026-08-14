Red Fort August 15 Ticket Price: India's 80th Independence Day is just around the corner, and if you're planning to watch the celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort on August 15, 2026, you can book your entry pass online. The Ministry of Defence is handling the bookings through its Aamantran portal, which means you can apply from your phone or computer.
You'll need a registered mobile number and a valid identity document to complete the booking. The available passes are priced at ₹20 for the General category, ₹100 for the Standard category and ₹500 for the Premium category.
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Documents required for booking
Before you even start with the application, you need to keep a clear copy or photograph of any one of the following documents ready:
- Aadhaar Card
- Voter ID
- Passport
How to book a Red Fort Independence Day pass online
If you want to attend the ceremony, here's how you can apply:
Step 1: Visit the Aamantran website from aamantran.mod.gov.in
Step 2: Enter your mobile number to register yourself.
Step 3: Enter the OTP on your mobile number and give the essential details.
Step 4: Attach an image or photograph of your Aadhar Card, Voter ID or passport.
Step 5: Select Independence Day Ceremony 2026 from the list of events.
Step 6: Select the desired category of pass.
Step 7: Pay online using the modes like UPI, debit card, or net banking.
Step 8: Once the booking is done, download the pass and keep it on your mobile phone.
Make sure you check the information printed on the pass, particularly the reporting time and entry instructions. Security around the Red Fort is expected to be strict on August 15, so visitors should follow the instructions given on their passes.
Delhi Police steps up security
With the Independence Day celebrations approaching, security has also been tightened across Delhi. According to PTI, Delhi Police has increased patrolling and vehicle checks and is using drones and mock drills as part of its security preparations.
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Police teams are carrying out checks at Delhi's borders as well as crowded markets, malls, hotels, public places and other sensitive locations. Officers are also keeping a watch for suspicious people, vehicles and unattended objects.
Checking has been intensified in several crowded and sensitive areas of East Delhi. Drones are being used to monitor the Yamuna, Yamuna Khadar and other sensitive locations, while security arrangements at markets, malls and public areas are being reviewed ahead of the August 15 celebrations.