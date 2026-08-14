Red Fort August 15 Ticket Price: India's 80th Independence Day is just around the corner, and if you're planning to watch the celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort on August 15, 2026, you can book your entry pass online. The Ministry of Defence is handling the bookings through its Aamantran portal, which means you can apply from your phone or computer.

You'll need a registered mobile number and a valid identity document to complete the booking. The available passes are priced at ₹20 for the General category, ₹100 for the Standard category and ₹500 for the Premium category.

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Documents required for booking

Before you even start with the application, you need to keep a clear copy or photograph of any one of the following documents ready:

- Aadhaar Card

- Voter ID

- Passport

How to book a Red Fort Independence Day pass online

If you want to attend the ceremony, here's how you can apply:

Step 1: Visit the Aamantran website from aamantran.mod.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your mobile number to register yourself.

Step 3: Enter the OTP on your mobile number and give the essential details.

Step 4: Attach an image or photograph of your Aadhar Card, Voter ID or passport.

Step 5: Select Independence Day Ceremony 2026 from the list of events.

Step 6: Select the desired category of pass.

Step 7: Pay online using the modes like UPI, debit card, or net banking.

Step 8: Once the booking is done, download the pass and keep it on your mobile phone.

Make sure you check the information printed on the pass, particularly the reporting time and entry instructions. Security around the Red Fort is expected to be strict on August 15, so visitors should follow the instructions given on their passes.