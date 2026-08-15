Google Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Just a few days ago, Google launched its next-generation flagship device the Pixel 11 Pro, which has joined the competition in the premium smartphone league, having a similar philosophy this time, but artificial intelligence is playing a far more prominent part this time.

That puts it directly against Apple's iPhone 17 Pro, which has been one of the go-to choices in the flagship segment for the past year. The timing is interesting too, with the iPhone 18 Pro expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

If you're deciding between the two, here's what actually separates them. ALSO READ: Interested In Watching Independence Day 2026 Celebrations From The Red Fort On August 15? This Is How You Can Book Tickets Online Design Neither phone is trying to look like the other. The Pixel 11 Pro keeps Google's horizontal camera bar, which has become one of the most recognisable parts of Pixel phones. Apple takes a different route with the iPhone 17 Pro, using its familiar flat sides and a large camera module on the rear.

The Pixel measures 152.7 x 71.9 x 8.4mm and weighs 204g. The iPhone 17 Pro is a little shorter at 150mm, but it is thicker at 8.8mm and weighs 206g. Google's colour options include Canyon, Olive, Fog and Obsidian. Apple offers the iPhone 17 Pro in Silver, Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue. Both phones have IP68 protection. The Pixel 11 Pro has a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear panel, while Apple's Ceramic Shield 2 is used on the front of the iPhone 17 Pro. Display The two phones are evenly matched in size, with both using 6.3-inch OLED panels and support for 120Hz refresh rates. Google's Pixel 11 Pro gets a Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1280 x 2856-pixel resolution. Its refresh rate can scale from 1Hz to 120Hz, and the panel can reach up to 3,600 nits at peak brightness. The iPhone 17 Pro uses Apple's Super Retina XDR LTPO OLED display. It also supports 120Hz, along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Its peak brightness is rated at up to 3,000 nits. So, if you're looking only at the numbers, Google has the advantage here, particularly when it comes to peak brightness and resolution. Apple's display still has plenty going for it, especially for people who watch a lot of HDR content.

Performance and AI This is where Google is trying to make the Pixel 11 Pro stand out. The device uses Google’s Tensor G6 processor, but the emphasis is not placed solely on performance. The Pixel experience was designed with the help of AI, and Gemini is becoming more important for daily tasks than ever before. The 256GB model gets 12GB RAM, while the 512GB version comes with 16GB RAM. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is powered by the A19 Pro chip, based on a 3nm process. It comes with 12GB RAM, regardless of whether you choose the 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage option. Both phones should have plenty of power for demanding apps and games. The bigger difference is what each company is trying to achieve with that hardware. Google is making AI a central part of the Pixel experience, while Apple continues to put a major emphasis on performance and graphics alongside its own AI features.

Cameras The camera hardware tells a similar story. The Pixel 11 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary camera, joined by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Macro Focus and a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto camera with OIS. Selfies are handled by a 42-megapixel autofocus front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro takes a more uniform approach, with three 48-megapixel cameras at the back. There's a main camera with sensor-shift OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 3D sensor-shift OIS.

For still photography, the Pixel's computational photography remains one of its biggest attractions. The 5x telephoto camera could also prove useful for people who frequently shoot distant subjects. Apple has the stronger case when video is the priority. The iPhone 17 Pro can record 4K video at up to 120fps and supports features including ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2 and Dolby Vision HDR. In other words, the Pixel looks particularly appealing for photography, while the iPhone is the more obvious choice for users who want serious video capabilities. Battery and charging The Pixel 11 Pro has a 4,850mAh battery, and Google says it can provide more than 30 hours of usage. Apple doesn't disclose the iPhone 17 Pro's battery capacity in the same way. The company instead highlights its charging performance, with the phone capable of reaching 50 per cent in around 20 minutes using a compatible charger. The Pixel supports up to 30W wired charging and up to 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging. The iPhone 17 Pro supports up to 25W MagSafe and Qi2 charging, as well as reverse wired charging. Price in India Price could end up being one of the biggest reasons to choose the Pixel. The Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,999 in India. Google is also offering launch benefits, including up to Rs 10,000 instant cashback and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB version, with storage options going up to 1TB. That's a difference of almost Rs 15,000 between the two starting prices, giving Google a noticeable advantage. Google Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Which one is better? The answer largely comes down to what you want from a flagship. The Pixel 11 Pro makes sense if you want Google's latest AI features, a very bright display and a camera setup designed around computational photography. It's also the cheaper option, which makes the comparison even more interesting. ALSO READ: Did You Get A Spyware Alert On Your iPhone? Here's What It Means And What You Need To Do The iPhone 17 Pro costs more, but Apple's A19 Pro chip, professional video features and wider ecosystem are difficult to ignore. It is particularly attractive if you already own other Apple products. There's also a timing issue. With the iPhone 18 Pro expected to arrive in the next few weeks, buyers considering Apple's current Pro model may want to hold off before making a decision. For now, though, the Pixel 11 Pro has done enough to make this a much closer flagship battle than the price difference might suggest.