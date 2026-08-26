Mac Studio and Mac Mini Launched: Apple has refreshed its Mac Studio and Mac mini offerings in India, and these latest-generation desktop computers come loaded with Apple's latest-generation chips that the Cupertino-based tech giant has just introduced. The latest Mac Studio now sports the M5 Max and the latest M5 Ultra chips. The Mac mini variant, on the other hand, comes in two configurations as well, and users can opt with either the M5 Pro or the M6 processor.

ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Confirmed For September: X500 Pro Max, Zeiss Cameras And More This time, Apple is betting heavily on AI performance with its chipsets. Mac Studio M5 Max and M5 Ultra Specs and Features Apple now claims that its latest M5 chips offer enhanced performance over the previous M-series chips, and the Mac Studio itself is also claimed to perform better, while the form factor has been retained in a compact form.

With big claims on AI, Apple is betting on a 4.3 times performance boost and twice-as-fast storage. The graphics are claimed to be 1.8 times faster, while CPU performance has been amped up by 1.3 times compared to the previous versions.

M5 Max Version The M5 Max CPU version holds 18 cores and a 40-core GPU, with each GPU core enclosing a Neural Accelerator. For RAM, it has up to 128 GB of unified memory and a bandwidth of 614 GB/s. The new silicon also has upgraded third-gen hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

M5 Ultra The topmost variant of the Mac Studio with the M5 Ultra is where the real game starts showing up as it comes with a 36-core CPU and 80-core GPU inside it.This beast can also be configured with 512GB of unified RAM and goes up to 1.2TB/s memory bandwidth.

Apple promises amped up performance when it comes to AI and video based workloads, with its Media Engine coming in with twice as many video encode and decode blocks as the M5 Max. The Mac Studio, when configured with the M5 Ultra, is aimed squarely at professionals handling demanding video projects. Apple says it can play as many as 33 streams of 8K ProRes 422 footage at 30fps simultaneously.

The desktop also gets a major connectivity upgrade. Both Mac Studio variants support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thunderbolt 5, while users can hook up as many as eight displays at once. Those using Apple's Studio Display XDR can connect up to four monitors, with each supporting 5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple is also offering the option to combine multiple Mac Studio systems using Thunderbolt 5. With Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA), this setup is designed for workloads that need more computing power than a single machine can provide. Both versions of the Mac Studio run macOS 27.

Mac Mini Gets M6 And M5 Pro Options The Mac mini is getting a similar treatment, but Apple is positioning its two versions for different types of users. The standard model comes with the new M6 chip, featuring a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU. Neural Accelerators are built into each GPU core, while a new Dual 16-core Neural Engine handles AI-related tasks.

According to Apple, the M6 Mac mini can deliver up to four times the AI performance and twice the graphics performance of the M4 model. It can also be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory. CPU performance is claimed to be up to 40 percent faster, while storage and graphics are both said to be twice as fast as before.

For users who need more muscle, there is the M5 Pro version. It goes up to an 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU and 64GB of unified memory. The chip also brings third-generation ray tracing and an upgraded GPU architecture, making this version better suited to heavier creative and professional workloads.

The two Mac mini models share most of their connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and 2.5Gb Ethernet. A 10Gb Ethernet option is also available. There are two USB-C ports and a headphone jack on the front, while the rear gets HDMI, Ethernet and three Thunderbolt ports.

The Thunderbolt support depends on the chip, though. The M6 model comes with Thunderbolt 4, while the M5 Pro version gets the newer Thunderbolt 5. Both models ship with macOS 27. Price And Availability Of Mac Studio And Mac Mini With beast-like specs come beast-like pricing as well. The M5-run Mac Studio pricing in the country starts at ₹2,79,900, and the topmost M5 Ultra variant costs ₹6,29,900 to begin with. Apple is also offering some price cuts in the form of an educational plan discount, and it will bring down the effective price to ₹ 2,56,900 and ₹5,84,900, respectively.

The M6-run Mac mini, on the other hand, will start at ₹99,900, and the M5 Pro model will start at ₹2,09,900. With educational discounts these products will cost you ₹88,990 and for the M6 and ₹1,97,900 when it comes to the M5 Pro-run version.

ALSO READ: Best BSNL Mobile Recharge Plans Under ₹200: Here Are 5 Budget-Friendly Packs Starting At Just ₹99 Pre-orders have already begun, according to Apple, on August 25 in India. These products can be bought via Apple's dedicated Apple Store app and Apple online store. The devices can also be found via authorised retailers and Apple's physical Apple Store locations as well.

Complete Breakdown Model Processor Starting Price Education Price Availability Mac Studio M5 Max ₹2,79,900 ₹2,56,900 Pre-orders from August 25 Mac Studio M5 Ultra ₹6,29,900 ₹5,84,900 Pre-orders from August 25 Mac mini M6 ₹99,900 ₹88,990 Pre-orders from August 25 Mac mini M5 Pro ₹2,09,900 ₹1,97,900 Pre-orders from August 25 FAQs 1. Will you get a keyboard, mouse and screen with the latest generation of Mac Studio and Mac Mini? No, Apple only sells these as standalone desktop units and the rest of the items are sold separately. The device comes with a desktop unit and a power cable only.

2. Is it possible to manually upgrade the RAM or internal SSD in both units? No, Apple sells these units with RAM and SSD permanently soldered into the units; thus, an upgrade is not possible. It is recommended that you choose the specification you want in the first go.