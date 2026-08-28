AI Mode made its way to Google Search last year, and it became a way to conveniently ask conversational queries and get answers to them with the necessary links attached. Now Google is taking another step forward with this and is expanding AI Mode with more travel-focused features.

The latest update will allow users to track flight prices, find and book stays and compare points and miles rates with AI Mode itself. With this, you will be able to book and plan trips without leaving Google Search. New Travel Mode Makes Its Way To AI Mode in Search Google announced the new features in a blog post that it is introducing these features in AI Mode in Search. The company has added flight fare tracking to the feature, so users can now ask it to watch ticket prices while they continue planning their journey.

ALSO READ: Looking For A Budget Phone Under ₹4000? Nokia 220 4G Is Here With 4G And Bluetooth 5.0 The process is fairly simple. Users can tell AI Mode where they are flying from, where they want to go and when they plan to travel. It will then search across more than 300 airlines and travel websites to find available flights and their current fares.

If a user wants to keep track of a particular trip, they can ask AI Mode to monitor the prices. Once the request is set up, Google will send an email when there is a change in the fare for those dates and destination. The company says this feature has been rolled out in more than 180 countries and territories.

AI Mode can now also help travellers figure out whether they can use their accumulated miles or points for a trip. Users can mention the loyalty programme they are part of while describing their travel plans. AI Mode will then show the points or miles required for eligible flights, based on the latest information available from Google's travel partners.

The same option is available when looking for hotels. After finding a suitable flight or stay, users can follow the link to the relevant partner's website and finish the rewards redemption there. Google says the points and miles feature is available worldwide. Its current partners include Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, Choice Hotels International, Hilton and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. The company plans to add Accor, Flying Blue, Hyatt, LATAM Airlines and Lufthansa Group soon.

There is another addition for people who would rather handle their hotel booking without jumping between different websites. AI Mode can now help with hotel bookings directly from Search. Users can describe the kind of stay they want, including their destination, dates and hotel preferences. AI Mode will return relevant properties along with guest reviews and other information that can help narrow down the choices. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Arrives With Exynos Chipset, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display And More Once a hotel has been selected, users can ask AI Mode to help them book it. For supported hotel chains and travel agencies, the "Continue on Google" option takes users into the booking process, with Google Pay available for completing the payment.

For now, direct hotel booking through AI Mode is restricted to the US and the English language. Google says it will expand the feature to more partners, including Booking.com, Choice Hotels International, Expedia, Hilton, Hotels.com, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Priceline, Trip.com and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.