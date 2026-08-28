Nokia 220 4g launched: If you are considering buying a simple phone which is also affordable and are thinking of skipping a smartphone, then Nokia might have something for you in store. The Nokia 220 4G might be a good option for you. The device offers a large battery, Bluetooth, USB Type-C and 4G connectivity. So let's dive in to take a better look at it.

Specs and Features of Nokia 220 4G The display here is a minimal 2.8-inch QVGA screen, and the phone itself is compact and easy to carry around. The device is being offered in Peach and Black colour options. ALSO READ: iPhone Ultra Getting Three New Colours With An Exclusive 'Red Shade' According To Leaks, But Gurman Suggests Otherwise For the battery, the device has a 1450 mAh cell. The device is claimed to provide 9.8 hours of talk time, but under laboratory-tested conditions. For charging, the device utilises a Type-C port, making it much more convenient to use these days.

4G Connection and Bluetooth As far as connectivity is concerned, this device has 4G support and Bluetooth 5.0. For those who also use wired earphones there is another utility which is a 3.5mm audio jack. Apart from that, this device can also hold 2 SIMs, as this is a dual-SIM device.

The hardware specs are quite simple here, with 64MB RAM and 128MB of internal storage, but a good thing here is that this storage is expandable up to 32GB with a microSD card in it. Other features include FM radio, an MP3 player and a flashlight.

Price and Availability of Nokia 220 4G The Nokia 220 4G comes at a price tag of just ₹3,499, making it absolutely the best option for budget buyers who do not want the hassle that comes with a smartphone. So if basic features, 4G and away time from all the social media apps is your goal than this device can fulfil your requirements easily.

FAQs 1. Is the battery removable in the Nokia 220 4G? Yes, in the Nokia 220 4G the battery is removable, making it convenient for users to swap it in future. ALSO READ: Apple's 'Surprise And Shine' Event Dates Out Now: iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected | Check How And When To Watch 2. Are no social media apps supported? Although the device is simple and minimal, it does have cloud apps pre-installed like YouTube Shorts, interactive news and social feeds, etc so it's not a complete cutoff, but the experience is minimal.