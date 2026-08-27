Apple iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max: The wait is finally over for people who have been looking forward to this year's Apple event, as the Cupertino-based tech giant has finally announced the dates for it. The 2026 Apple event is slated to take place on September 9, and the event will start at 10:00 AM PT; for the Indian audience, the time would be 10:30 PM IST.

Although no details are out, the smartphone maker is expected to announce its latest iPhone 18 series lineup with Pro and Pro Max only and the highly rumoured and anticipated iPhone Ultra, which is its book-style foldable, alongside other accessories like Watches and refreshed AirPods.The event is being dubbed the "Surprise and Shine" event, and it will be livestreamed via multiple sources like YouTube and other social media platforms.

ALSO READ: iPhone Ultra Getting Three New Colours With An Exclusive 'Red Shade' According To Leaks, But Gurman Suggests Otherwise What Can You Expect? iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max And More Now, rumours are all around regarding Apple's latest event and what it might showcase this time when it comes to products. But the most highly anticipated thing right now is its book-style foldable iPhone Ultra, which could be somewhat similar to what Samsung has done with its Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide.

This foldable is also expected to come with a dual-setup camera, which is usually found at the back of the Pro models of the usual bar iPhones. On the inside, the motherboard layout will also see an overhaul in order to provide better thermal management.

New Chipsets Expected Apart from the foldable, Apple is also expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, not the base variant and running inside could be Apple's latest chip, the A20 Pro silicon. On the design side, not much is expected, and it will sport a look similar to its predecessors. The A20 Pro silicon is expected to be manufactured on TSMC's 2 nm process.

Fixed Focus Digital, a tipster on Weibo, has claimed that this chip could be 18 per cent faster than its predecessor, the A19 Pro and will be more power efficient, using 30 per cent less power to function, although these are just claims and nothing official is out yet.

Apple Getting A New Paint Job? Rumours are already out suggesting that Apple might employ new colours this time, with the Ultra variant sporting a luxurious "exclusive red" colour, as was shared by the tipster @evanblass, although these claims have been refuted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

However, Gurman suggests that the sky blue colour on the event's logo might be a sign that Apple might be coming with a new colour option for the 18 Pro series. iPhone Ultra and 18 Pro Series Pricing (Expected) With amped up features will also come amped up prices, and according to speculations by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 18 Pro in the US could be priced at ₹1,199. This means you can expect the pricing in India to reach ₹1,39,900, which is an increase from what its predecessor, the 17 Pro, cost: ₹1,34,900.

ALSO READ: Apple Introduces Mac Studio With M5 Max And M5 Ultra Chipsets; Mac Mini Tags Along With M6 Silicon Upgrade | Check Price In India Some leaks also suggest that the price uptick could be to the tune of ₹10,000 or ₹20,000, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max rumoured to cost around ₹1,54,900. Although these are just speculations through leaks and rumours, and nothing official has been released as of now, we must look forward to the event to get the real deal. FAQs 1. Will you get to see the base iPhone 18 this time? According to reports and leaks, Apple might be shifting the launch of its base model to next year to ease the production strain caused by 2nm chips by TSMC.

2. How can you watch the livestream if you miss the broadcast of the 'Surprise and Shine' event? If you by any chance you miss the event live streaming on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST, then no need to worry; Apple automatically archives the entire show immediately. You will be able to stream it on Apple's YouTube channel in the Apple Events podcast app section or through the Apple Newsroom site header.