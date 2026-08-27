All the buzz in the smartphone industry is now around the highly anticipated iPhone Ultra, which is said to launch next month during Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event. But that is not the only thing that the Cupertino-based tech giant is anticipated to reveal; it might also introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Another interesting thing here is that Apple's expected book-style foldable could be the first device to hold an Ultra branding. Now there are some leaked renders coming out online that show what colour options the foldable might come with this time, which also include a new shade of red. However, a reporter from Bloomberg has negated any such claims.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Leaks Finally Get Addressed By Rockstar Games As 'Heartbreaking'; Netflix Extended Look Still On Track Expected iPhone Ultra Colourways Evan Blass (@eveanblass) shared a post on X(Twitter) and shared supposed leaked CAD renders of the highly anticipated iPhone Ultra, which gives us a peak into its supposed design and colour schemes. Here, the book-style foldable can be seen in three different colourways, which include black, red and white. The red shade here resembles something that Apple first introduced in the iPhone 7 series.

What do you think of the "exclusive red version"? pic.twitter.com/uP0F5GQOXP — Evan Blass (@_evanblass_) August 26, 2026 The tipster suggests that the red colour will make its way to the public as an "exclusive red version". However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman replied to the post, saying that these claims are not true and that these CAD renders do not belong to Apple's foldable. Gurman also said that the device will not be available in green or red options.

While the colour options mentioned in an earlier report have been ruled out, the latest CAD renders of the iPhone Ultra suggest that Apple may stick to the design we have already seen in previous leaks. The foldable is shown with a horizontal, pill-shaped camera island on the back, housing two cameras and an LED flash.

The cover screen is also visible in the renders, with a centred hole-punch cutout. This is likely where Apple will place the selfie camera for video calls and regular selfies. There are also two buttons shown on the rear flap, although their purpose isn't clear yet. They could be the volume buttons, while the power button is expected to sit on the right side of the foldable.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT To Soon Show Ads In India As The Platform Crosses 1 Billion Weekly Global Users: Will It Affect Your Responses? When Is The Event Expected To Take Place The wait may not be too long either. Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone Ultra globally on September 9 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) during its “Surprise and Shine” event. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also expected to make an appearance. Apple could round out the event with the AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12.