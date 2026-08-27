Rockstar Games GTA 6: We all know about the GTA 6/VI leak that just happened a few days ago, and now Rockstar Games is finally out addressing the issue that has taken place. What happened was that some chunks of GTA 6's gameplay were leaked online, and the responsibility for this was taken by a group called Cyberleek.

The leak must have caused some serious discomfort for the developers, and now, after finally addressing it, the studio has said that the leaks were "heartbreaking" for the team, while admitting that this might affect the final gameplay experience for gamers out there.

ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Confirmed For September: X500 Pro Max, Zeiss Cameras And More The leak came just before GTA 6's extended trailer was slated to air on Netflix, which, in fact, is still happening this week. The group, Cyberleek, has put the blame on Take-Two and Rockstar for their decision to not release a physical copy of the highly anticipated title. On Wednesday, Rockstar finally admitted that the leaks had indeed taken place.

Some of the major elements of the title were thrown open to the public, such as the fact that the game might be introducing a six-star wanted level this time in the game, with some gameplay mechanics as well as a karma system.

Rockstar, in its statement to the public, said, “We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time.”

pic.twitter.com/KGqoxFqYho — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 26, 2026 The studio also apologised to the public for delaying the details of the title, as the last trailer came in May of 2025, more than a year ago; since then, fans and enthusiasts have only had a few screenshots on the official website to go by. However, it seems like the studio has now warmed up to the idea of sharing more details soon.

When is the Extended Look going to screen? The screening of the Extended Look will take place on August 27, 2026, and it will be showcased on Netflix. The timing is 3 pm ET, and for the Indian audience, the showcase will take place on August 28 at 12:30 AM IST. This extended look will then be showcased on YouTube six hours later.

Is Rockstar the Only One Going Digital With Games? It's not just Rockstar Games that is going digital with its title. Only recently did Sony announce that it is also going to stop production of physical discs from January 2028. There are mixed reactions to this step, as people who like to collect discs certainly oppose this idea, as it infringes on their ownership of the product despite paying for it.

ALSO READ: Realme P4s 5G Marks India Debut: 8,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra Silicon Inside | Check Price And Features Sony said in its statement that it only wishes to follow the trend, which is moving more towards digitisation of such assets. But it raises a question about pricing, as there is no physical manufacturing taking place, and does that justify the prices that consumers will have to pay?

Take-Two, for now, has filed a Subpoena request asking for details about the data linked to accounts that might have posted GTA 6 leaks.