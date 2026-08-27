OpenAI, the US-based artificial intelligence giant, is going forward with a move in India, which is one of its biggest markets, to further enhance its monetisation scheme, and that is that it will soon start showing "ChatGPT ads". This comes right before the company is going to announce its planned initial public offering (IPO).

The ads are going to make their way to logged-in adults on the Free and Go tiers; the Go tier is currently priced at ₹399 per month for users in India. ALSO READ: GTA 6 Leaks Finally Get Addressed By Rockstar Games As 'Heartbreaking'; Netflix Extended Look Still On Track ChatGPT Ads: Where Will You Spot Them? These ads will make their way to the bottom of the ChatGPT responses. These sponsored product or service ads will be distinct from the responses themselves and will be clearly labelled and visually separate, the company has affirmed.

Who Will Get Ad-Free Experience The company has said that users who are on the Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education tiers will continue to get an ad-free experience. Will Enterprises Get to Access their Personal Chats? No, the company has said that advertisers will not be able to access a user's chat and its history, memories or any other personal details, as the firm wants to make sure it is not selling that information to the advertisers.

However, advertisers will get an aggregate of campaign performance and information like impressions and clicks. Also, the company says that user accounts that are under 18 will not receive ads, or in any case where the company is of the opinion that the user is a minor.

Also, if the user has searched for a query or topic that is related to health, mental health, or politics, the chatbot will not show ads there. For now, the company has said that over 50 brands are expected to go live with ads within this week. The AI platform will also give self-serve access to ChatGPT ads in India starting September 4, and for ₹725, businesses will be able to sign up for daily budgets.

ChatGPT Crosses 1 Billion Users Mark ChatGPT crossed a major milestone this week, and the platform has now achieved 1 billion weekly global users, with India being the second-largest market for the company, with the country having 100 million weekly users, ranging from educators, students, and developers to enterprises as of February 2026.

When Did ChatGPT Start the Ads Business? This pilot first took place in the US, the plans for which the company had announced in January 2026. The venture crossed the $100 million annualised revenue mark in just six weeks, and then the company moved forward with the expansion in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and South Korea. Last week, OpenAI introduced ads in 31 European countries.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Introduces New Features To Passkeys, 2FA And Call Screening; Does It Rectify The @Usernames Backlash? FAQs Can users manually opt out or turn off ads on Free and Go tiers? No ads toggle option will not be available for Free and Go plans, and to enjoy a complete ad-free experience is to upgrade your plan to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Enterprise or Education.

2. How will ChatGPT ads affect the loading speed of my chat responses? OpenAI has confirmed that the inclusion of sponsored content will not slow down the platform. Because the text or link ads are rendered at the very bottom of the interface after the main AI response is completely generated, your actual text generation speeds will remain unchanged. (Includes Agency Inputs)