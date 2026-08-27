WhatsApp New Features Introduced: Meta has introduced a slew of security features for its instant messaging app, WhatsApp. The company is now rolling out new features against the backdrop of the rampant adoption of its passkey feature and the feature crossing a significant milestone, as the company claims that more than one billion users are now using the passkey feature.

This feature enables users to simply log into their WhatsApp accounts just by enabling biometric authentication or by using the password on their phones. WhatsApp Launches New Security Features As an addition to the feature mentioned above, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has given the option to users who are logged into both iOS and Android devices, and users can now have multiple passkeys for their accounts.

ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Confirmed For September: X500 Pro Max, Zeiss Cameras And More The process is simple: users can just go to the app's settings and select account settings, then enter the passkey settings page and set up a new passkey for their account. This enables users to now have two different passkeys for Android and iOS at the same time for a single account. It is claimed that this provides better security for both devices.

New Layer Added to 2FA That's not it; there is another feature added to the two-step verification process as well. Users will now be able to set up passwords/PIN using alphanumeric characters and special characters as well. Before, only a six-digit numeric PIN was allowed for 2FA authentication of their WhatsApp account.

Smarter Call Screening There is also something new in the call screening feature for WhatsApp on Android. Now, more details will be available for users to see on WhatsApp when they get a call from an unknown user. The new details include the incoming call's country of origin and whether the caller is in any mutual group.

The company has claimed that this will help curb scams specially from bad actors that rely on victims' sense of urgency. With these additional details users will be able to make a better call. A Step in the Right Direction? These steps are being claimed to enhance user security and privacy. Only recently, WhatsApp ran into some trouble with the @usernames issue, where the app would have allowed people to identify each other using just the usernames without the need of sharing their personal phone numbers. But individuals and experts pointed out that this feature can be heavily misused, and it saw regulatory backlash as well.

ALSO READ: Apple Introduces Mac Studio With M5 Max And M5 Ultra Chipsets; Mac Mini Tags Along With M6 Silicon Upgrade | Check Price In India It was put forth that bad actors could impersonate influential public figures to exploit people financially and otherwise. But these new features seem to be a step in the right direction, as the new call screening feature allows users to gain more insight into who the unknown caller is.