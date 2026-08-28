Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched: The high anticipation is over, and Samsung, on Thursday, launched its Galaxy S26 FE in global markets. This device is the company's new 'Fan Edition' device in the Galaxy S26 lineup. Inside, the device runs on an Exynos 2000 series chipset. The device, like other members in this lineup, has a triple rear camera unit. The device also has a 4,900 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Features and Specs The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has the Exynos 2500 SoC running inside manufactured on a 3nm process. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. In the camera department, the device sports a 50 MP main shooter with OIS, and 12MP ultrawide, as well as an 8 MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom and OIS. For selfies and video calls, you get a 12MP front-facing lens with an 85-degree field of view.

Specifications & Features Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Processor Exynos 2500 Process 3nm RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Peak Brightness 1,900 nits Rear Camera 50MP Main + 12MP Ultrawide + 8MP Telephoto Main Camera 50MP with OIS Telephoto 8MP, 3x Optical Zoom, 30x Digital Zoom, OIS Front Camera 12MP, 85-degree field of view Battery 4,900mAh Wired Charging 45W Fast Charging Wireless Charging 15W Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Port USB Type-C Biometrics In-display fingerprint sensor Colours Blueberry, Graphite, Pistachio Weight 193g Starting Price EUR 799 Availability September 4 in select global markets ALSO READ: Apple's 'Surprise And Shine' Event Dates Out Now: iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected | Check How And When To Watch The screen on this device is 6.7 inches tall Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and, supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The device comes in Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio colourways.

The device has a 4,900 mAh battery which is paired with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It has the usual connectivity apparatus with 5G, 4G LTE, Wifi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. It also has a USB Type-C port for charging and sending files if needed, and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The device weighs 193g.

Price and Availability of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE costs EUR 799, which roughly translates to ₹89,000 for the base 8+128GB RAM and Storage variant. The higher version with 8+256GB RAM and storage is priced at EUR 899, which is roughly ₹1,00,000, and the top-most variant with 8+512GB RAM and storage version goes for EUR 1,099, which is ₹1,22,000. Although these are just exchange-rate prices, and India prices are yet to be released.

ALSO READ: iPhone Ultra Getting Three New Colours With An Exclusive 'Red Shade' According To Leaks, But Gurman Suggests Otherwise The device will go on sale via the Samsung Online store in select global markets from September 4.