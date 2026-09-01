Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is headed to India. The company had launched the latest Fan Edition phone in select global markets earlier this month, but it didn't reveal when the handset would reach Indian buyers. When Can You Expect The Galaxy S26 FE In India? That wait now appears to be nearly over. Microsites for the Galaxy S26 FE have gone live on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung's India online store. While Samsung is yet to announce the official sale date, a report from The Tech Outlook claims that the phone could go on sale in India on September 18.

The microsites also give us a good idea of what Indian buyers can expect. There doesn't appear to be any India-specific change to the phone, with the local model set to match the global version in terms of design, specifications and features.

Specs And Features Samsung had introduced the Galaxy S26 FE globally on August 27. The phone starts at EUR 799, which works out to around Rs. 89,000, for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Other configurations include 8GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB storage.

As for the colours, buyers will get three options, Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio. These are the same colourways offered in the international markets. The Galaxy S26 FE brings a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display to the Fan Edition lineup. It supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and can reach 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, while the phone itself uses an aluminium alloy frame and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the handset is Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset. According to the company, the processor improves AI performance by up to 51 percent, while GPU performance gets a 24 percent boost and processing performance is up by 11 percent. The camera setup includes three sensors at the back. There's a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. A 12-megapixel selfie camera sits on the front. Samsung has fitted the phone with a 4,900mAh battery, which supports 45W wired fast charging. The Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 chip is also part of the package. For now, Samsung has not revealed the Indian price or officially confirmed the September 18 sale date. With the Galaxy S26 FE microsites already live across the major online stores, though, an India launch announcement should not be far away.