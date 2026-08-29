Poco is all set to unveil its X8 5G and X8 Power 5G in India next month, as was confirmed by the company through a post on X(Twitter). Poco has also teased design, battery and charging details of the devices on X via a video teaser. Both the devices are expected to have 6.83-inch displays.
Poco X8 and X8 Power To Launch Next Month
Poco is preparing to expand its X8 lineup in India with two new smartphones. The Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 Power 5G will make their debut on September 4, with the launch scheduled for noon.
Flipkart will be the online sales partner for the two devices. The retailer has already created separate pages for both phones, although Poco has yet to reveal their prices.
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Make the plans.— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 28, 2026
Take the detours.
Live it up!
The POCO X8 5G has 9000mAh battery and 3.2 days of power to keep up.
Come see what power maxxing looks like, launching 4th Sept, 12 PM#POCOX8 #POCOX85G #POCOIndia #PowerMaxxing #POCO pic.twitter.com/mgMVr0NErF
The company is putting considerable emphasis on endurance with these models. The regular X8 5G is getting a 9,000mAh battery, which Poco says can keep the phone running for as long as 3.2 days. It will charge at up to 67W and can also be used to provide power to other devices at 22.5W.
10,000 mAh battery? Yeah, you read that right.— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 28, 2026
We didn’t just push the limits, we completely broke them. Introducing the biggest battery EVER on a POCO phone: #10000mAh of uninterrupted power that keeps going for 3.5 DAYS straight.#POCOX8Power, launching 4th September at 12 PM pic.twitter.com/6MmNt86JUj
The Power model is aimed even higher. Its 10,000mAh cell is rated for up to 3.5 days of playback, according to Poco. It will also have considerably faster charging, with 100W wired charging and 27W wired reverse charging.
Interestingly, Poco isn't limiting the charging features to the faster model. Both smartphones will support PPS, smart charging and bypass charging. Their batteries are also being advertised with a six-year lifespan rating.
Design-wise, the two phones don't look identical. The X8 5G has appeared in orange and white, with its two rear cameras stacked vertically. The Power variant has been shown in yellow and uses a large black camera housing with a rounded-square shape. Two camera lenses are visible within it.
What to expect from the Poco X8 Power 5G and X8 5G
The two phones are expected to occupy a more affordable position than the Poco X8 Pro in the Indian lineup.
The X8 Power 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 could power the device, with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage reportedly making up the rest of the core hardware.
Photography duties could be split between three cameras. The rear setup is expected to include a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the front could feature a 32-megapixel sensor.
The standard X8 5G may use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 instead. Reports have also pointed to a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, with the screen potentially reaching 3,500 nits of brightness. Its camera hardware is expected to include a 50-megapixel rear sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
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Poco may also give the pair a fairly extensive level of protection from the elements. Both models are expected to carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K certifications.
On the software side, the company is reportedly planning four Android version upgrades alongside six years of security support. The remaining details, particularly pricing and availability, should become clearer when Poco officially launches the phones in India on September 4.