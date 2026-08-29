Poco is all set to unveil its X8 5G and X8 Power 5G in India next month, as was confirmed by the company through a post on X(Twitter). Poco has also teased design, battery and charging details of the devices on X via a video teaser. Both the devices are expected to have 6.83-inch displays.

Poco is preparing to expand its X8 lineup in India with two new smartphones. The Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 Power 5G will make their debut on September 4, with the launch scheduled for noon.

Flipkart will be the online sales partner for the two devices. The retailer has already created separate pages for both phones, although Poco has yet to reveal their prices.

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The POCO X8 5G has 9000mAh battery and 3.2 days of power to keep up.



Come see what power maxxing looks like, launching 4th Sept, 12 PM#POCOX8 #POCOX85G #POCOIndia #PowerMaxxing #POCO pic.twitter.com/mgMVr0NErF — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 28, 2026

The company is putting considerable emphasis on endurance with these models. The regular X8 5G is getting a 9,000mAh battery, which Poco says can keep the phone running for as long as 3.2 days. It will charge at up to 67W and can also be used to provide power to other devices at 22.5W.

10,000 mAh battery? Yeah, you read that right.



We didn’t just push the limits, we completely broke them. Introducing the biggest battery EVER on a POCO phone: #10000mAh of uninterrupted power that keeps going for 3.5 DAYS straight.#POCOX8Power, launching 4th September at 12 PM pic.twitter.com/6MmNt86JUj — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 28, 2026

The Power model is aimed even higher. Its 10,000mAh cell is rated for up to 3.5 days of playback, according to Poco. It will also have considerably faster charging, with 100W wired charging and 27W wired reverse charging.