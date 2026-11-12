We tried the all-new Ninja Crispi air fryer, and as the name says, the device delivers. If you are someone who is out there looking for an air fryer that satisfies your need for a crispy dish, this Ninja product does exactly that. So let's dive in and look at its specs and features before we talk about its real-life usage and performance.

Specs And Features of Ninja Crispi Let's start with the very first thing that you will see and cook in, its glass which is borosilicate ClearCrisp™ glass that helps in retaining the flavours of the dish you are cooking inside it and can withstand 240°C. Apart from that the clear glass also gives you a good 360° view.

ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Date Confirmed For November 26; Vivo Watch GT 2 And ZEISS Telephoto Camera Kit To Tag Along Additionally the device comes with two 1.4L and 3.8L containers. The glass is also thermal shock resistant. Now let's talk about modes and here the company keeps it simple and practical and comes with 4 functionalities Roast, Air Fry, Recrisp and Keep Warm modes. The Ninja Crispi also comes with heat-safe feet and it can be placed on materials like granite, laminate, quartz, wood and Marble as well. This air fryer is also 1700 watts.

The air fryer also has a permanent, easy-grip handle. Daily Usage and Performance This is not like your traditional air fryer, and it delivers what the name suggests, crispiness. This is the go-to air fryer if you like your dishes crispy, and with 4-in-1 modes, the functionality offers less jargon to struggle with and gives a hands-on, easy-to-use experience.

The clear glass, as discussed above, gives a clear view of the dishes you are cooking in it so you can keep an eye on it and cook it to your personalised perfection, as well as gives it a nice dope look.

With two container sizes you have the ease of cooking meals in big and small sizes, so you can cook as per your desire. The Ninja Crispi also has permanent easy-grip handles for ease of movement. Apart from all this the containers are easy to use and easy to store and provide portable power. What we also liked about the product was its lids which are leak-proof. Additionally the glassware and crisper plates included with the Ninja Crispi are dishwasher-safe as well. One important and useful feature is that the containers can be microwaved.

ALSO READ: iQOO 16R Or iQOO 16S? BIS Listing Tips New Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery And Snapdragon Chip Verdict All in all, the device is an all-rounder and a must-have if you are someone who loves dishes which have that crunch and crisp. It provides ease of handling and performs well on a day-to-day basis. With fewer controls and less hassle, it does what it has to do efficiently. Although the glass is tough it needs to be handled with care as well. So we would rate it 8.5/10.