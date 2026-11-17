GTA 6's launch is right around the corner, and as we inch closer to its release, Rockstar is slowly revealing new details about the upcoming game. Just two days to go now, and latest details have just landed about its dynamic weather system, accompanied by new screenshots that showcase the same in Vice City and areas around it.

These details have come to light via The Weather Channel, which deals with actual real-world weather forecasts. Through posts on X, GTA 6's weather system was shared by the channel, which Rockstar has said is now fully reimagined. Nobody knows weather like we do. That’s why @rockstargames gave us an exclusive look at the forecast for Leonida and the dynamic weather in GTAVI. “Grand Theft Auto VI takes place in Leonida – a fictional world inspired by modern-day Florida, a landscape with one of the most unpredictable weather systems in the US. To match the fidelity of all aspects of what is the deepest, most immersive take on the Grand Theft Auto series yet, we had to completely reimagine our in-game weather systems to feel more localized, persistent, and above all dynamic. Weather can range with everything from clear blue skies to towering vertiginous cumulonimbus clouds, grounding players in a world through weather we hope Florida locals - and new visitors to Leonida - can appreciate.” – Owen Shepherd, VP of Art: Light and Rendering, Rockstar Games. Welcome to Leonida. 🌴 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 16, 2026 ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 17 Pro And Reno 17 Launched: 200MP Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super Silicon, 8000mAh Battery And More

Owen Shepherd, VP or art and light rendering at Rockstar, said, “To match the fidelity of all aspects of what is the deepest, most immersive take on the Grand Theft Auto series yet, we had to completely reimagine our in-game weather systems to feel more localised, persistent, and above all dynamic.”

Adding further, “Weather can range with everything from clear blue skies to towering vertiginous cumulonimbus clouds, grounding players in a world through weather we hope Florida locals - and new visitors to Leonida - can appreciate.” Dynamism in GTA 6 Weather Leonida and Vice City are basically based on real-life Florida and Miami, and weather can get extreme here sometimes. GTA 6 is supposed to feature a localised weather system across its map. If heavy rain takes place in the city of Leonida Keys, it will hamper visibility, says game maker Rockstar. Some other features and details also came to light where the developer also expressed that reflectors will be put on the roads to aid drivers in areas of low visibility. As a player, you will also get a chance to fix your headlights at the Coastal Auto Care.

Image Credits: @weatherchannel/ Rockstar Games Pelican Valley, which will be swamped with swamps, an extreme weather condition like a storm will make it more difficult, and stuff like spotting a crocodile will be a challenging task. Coastal regions will face the phenomenon of getting dense fog from the ocean breeze.

ALSO READ: Jio Users Alert! Incoming Calls May Stop 'Anytime' After Recharge Expiry, SMS Warns You can expect to see tropical storms when near water bodies. High humidity will be an aspect of the Gambit Bay, and players can experience low-lying mist. There are six new screenshots by the game maker that feature weather and its dynamics in GTA 6.

Now as we get closer to the launch, the game has started to form a much clearer picture, with 2 more days to go. GTA 6 is already to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19. Users who have already done the pre-ordering can start the pre-load on their consoles.