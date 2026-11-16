Xiaomi is going to drop its flagship series smartphones soon. The two phones that are making their way to the global market on November 17, 2026, are the Xiaomi 10 Pro and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The event for the said devices will be held in Paris according to its local time at 2:00 PM which is 6:30 PM IST.

Both these devices are on sale in China already, where they come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip. Apart from this the biggest attraction the device has is its secondary screen at the back, where the camera module is, and the main camera is also a Leica-branded setup.

ALSO READ: Jio Mobile Recharge Plan: Get 164 GB Data, JioHotstar And Canva Pro Lite Benefits With 72-Day Validity; Check Details Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Specs And Features These Phones have already made their way to the Chinese market, and they come with a secondary display on their backs, which is an AMOLED display to be precise. On the Pro model, it is 2.7 inches, while on the Pro Max model it is 2.9 inches.

As discussed above, the devices come with Snapdragon chipsets. The Pro version has Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while on the other hand the Pro Max model comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Silicon. Both devices offer up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and for storage there is 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

As far as their displays are concerned, the Pro model has a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel while the Pro Max model has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. Both devices are capable of supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate and come with a peak brightness of 4000 nits.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Isn't Out Yet, But Pre-Loads Have Broken All Records; Is It The Highest Pre-Ordered Game Yet? The models selling in China, when it comes to camera setup, carry 200 MP main shooter equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and also an ultrawide sensor which is 50 MP. For selfies both devices come with 50 MP front cameras. Leica cameras are the highlight here, which can be found in the 200 MP sensors.

The device has HyperOS 4 based on Android 17 as its operating system, and for batteries, there is a 7,000mAh cell in the Pro version, while the Pro Max gets an 8,500mAh unit with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging on both. Additionally, there is also 27W reverse charging support.

Specifications Xiaomi 18 Pro Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Rear Display 2.7-inch AMOLED 2.9-inch AMOLED Main Display 6.4-inch AMOLED 6.9-inch AMOLED Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Peak Brightness 4,000 nits 4,000 nits RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Main Camera/ Periscope Telephoto 200MP Leica camera with OIS 200MP Leica camera with OIS Ultrawide Camera 50MP 50MP Front Camera 50MP 50MP Battery 7,000mAh 8,500mAh Wired Charging 100W 100W Wireless Charging 50W 50W Reverse Charging 27W 27W Operating System HyperOS 4 based on Android 17 HyperOS 4 based on Android 17