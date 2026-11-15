iPhone 18 Launch in March: Apple had a busy September and launched three new devices. Now it seems that in the upcoming year, the Cupertino-based tech giant might drop 3 more iPhones, according to leaks and rumours. On the line are the expected iPhone 18, standard version, iPhone 18e and the second-generation iPhone 18 Air. Although not officially confirmed but Apple might be saving these devices for its spring launch timeline between February and April.

iPhone 18 (Base) What Can You Expect? Starting with the real power inside, the iPhone 18 is expected to sport Apple's A20 silicon, built on TSMC's 2nm process. The chip can be expected to amp up performance by 30 per cent and is also more power-efficient than its predecessor chip. On the RAM front things look uncertain, but it might come with either 9 or 12 GB RAM. Apple's C2 modem is also expected and for storage, you can expect 256 and 512GB models.

SIM tray might no longer be there in the latest iPhone 18, maybe it could fit in a larger battery there. Although a tipster Fixed Focus Digital has claimed earlier that iPhone 18 and 18e might both come with a 4,430mAH battery, which is still 20 per cent bigger than the battery present in iPhone 17's base variant.

ALSO READ: Why Did Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, Resign? Who Is Alice Huang And What's Next For The Company? 10 Key Points Explained For the camera as well things can be expected to look similar, a 48-MP main shooter lens with ultra-wide photography. There is uncertainty about how many megapixels the front cam will have maybe 18 or 24 MP. Apart from all this, on the software front, iOS 27 can be expected. A more capable Siri experience could be on the anvil as well, with Google Gemini integration.

For display there could be a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5k, 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate panel. Dynamic Island on this one could be the standard size in which it was first launched, and not smaller like Apple has put in the Pro models.

iPhone 18e Expectations This is a more performance-focused, affordable version of the iPhone and here as well, you can expect an A20 chip. A 6.1-inch screen is expected but according to a leaked image on Weibo there could possibly be a 6.3-inch screen. 60Hz refresh rate is expected, and with that you can assume no ProMotion will make its way here.

Camera specs will also be similar 48 MP rear main lens, but front camera expectations are that it might come with a 24 MP camera. RAM could be 8 to 9 GB with Apple's C2 modem and a 4,430mAh battery.

iPhone Air 2 Expected Details Here leaks and rumours are quite mixed, and they suggest that the device could get a second 48 MP ultra-wide camera, enhanced battery life and maybe a smaller Dynamic Island. The A20 chip might be inserted here as well, and it may still keep the 6.5-inch display and a titanium build. Rest expectations are of a 18 MP front camera and this one might be 0.4mm thinner and also 12 GB RAM.

ALSO READ: Sony's PlayStation 5 Has Crossed The 100 Million Milestone In Shipping: GTA 6 Hype Is Real iPhone 18, 18e and Air Expected India Pricing Apple has already amped up the prices of all the models of the previous generation so it can be expected that the new ones will also see a price uptick. iPhone 18, for instance, could cost you Rs 99,900 in India, 18e could be sold at a price at which iPhone 17e is right now after the uptick, which is Rs 79,900 in India. The same can be done with iPhone Air 2 as well and it could retain iPhone Air's price after the uptick, which is Rs 1,49,900.

None of this has been confirmed by the Cupertino-based tech giant yet and is based on leaks and speculation only, so we have to wait for an official confirmation from Apple for the final launch details if that takes place.