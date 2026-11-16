Jio Mobile Recharge Plan: If you are a Jio SIM card user, then there is an offer for you, this one comes with more data and more validity. This plan will cost you Rs 749, now this is not the cheapest plan, but it comes with a lot more benefits and a longer validity of 72 days.

The biggest plus point here for you is that, if you use OTT streaming services, then there is JioHotstar mobile subscription bundled here for you, with the added benefit of Canva Pro Lite for a year or 12 months. There is also 50 GB of cloud storage in JioAICloud. Now let's dive in and take a look at what the company has in store for us.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e And iPhone Air 2 To Launch In March 2027? A20 Chip, Dynamic Island And More, Here's What Leaks Say Benefits and Features of Jio Rs 749 Plan This Jio recharge plan will have 164 GB total data, with an added benefit of 2GB high-speed data per day. The plan here also offers 20GB of additional data. Although, after the data limit is utilised, the speeds will drop to 64 kbps. There is unlimited voice calls on all networks.

You will also get 100 SMS per day with this pack, and the validity of this plan will last up to 72 days with unlimited 5G data on the table. However, to use the unlimited 5G, you should be eligible and using a 5 G device.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Isn't Out Yet, But Pre-Loads Have Broken All Records; Is It The Highest Pre-Ordered Game Yet? Canva Pro Lite and JioHotstar If you are an OTT content streamer, then you will have JioHotstar as an added benefit here. There will also be an added benefit of 50GB cloud storage of JioAICloud, and a 12-month free subscription of Canva Pro Lite.

So if you are someone who has a heavy usage of data and primarily streams OTT's on their mobile phone, then this is the plan for you. Benefits Details Recharge Price Rs 749 Validity 72 days Daily Data 2GB per day Additional Data 20GB additional data Total Data 164GB Voice Calling Unlimited calls to all networks SMS Benefits 100 SMS per day 5G Data Unlimited 5G data (subject to eligibility and device compatibility) OTT Subscription JioHotstar Mobile subscription Cloud Storage 50GB JioAICloud storage Additional Subscription 12-month Canva Pro Lite subscription Post Data Limit Speed 64 Kbps