Oppo has just dropped its Oppo Reno 17 series in China. The company has dropped two devices the Reno 17 and the Reno 17 Pro. These devices have a support for 120 FPS gaming. Both the devices sport chips from different companies, and the Reno 17 series has ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.

Oppo Reno 17 Pro and Reno 17 Specs And Features Under the hood the higher variant which is the Oppo Reno 17 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset, which is paired up with ARM G720 MC8 GPU. The base variant on the flip side comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired up with the Adreno 722 GPU.

Speaking of the displays, the Oppo Reno 17 Pro has a 6.32-inch Flexible AMOLED pane, with 2,640x1,216 resolution and has a pixel density of 460 ppi. ALSO READ: Xiaomi 18 Pro And Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Launch Tomorrow: 200 MP Leica Cameras, Snapdragon Chipsets And Dual Screens Expected The base variant, on the other hand, has a larger screen this time at 6.56 inches and a flexible AMOLED panel with the sae resolution. The refresh rate on both devices is the same at 120 HZ and peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

Now let's talk about the camera. The Reno 17 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, and the main lens is 200 MP, included with a 50 MP Ultrawide and a 50 MP telephoto. The telephoto lens is capable of 3.5x optical zoom. For selfies here there is a 50 MP camera.

Similarly, you can find a triple rear camera setup on the base variant as well, just the main lens is 50 MP rest all remains the same including the selfie camera on the front. As far as connectivity and software is concerned, it has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C. For batteries there is a 8000mAh cell in the standard Reno 17 while the higher Reno 17 Pro packs a slightly smaller 7,250mAh battery. Both the devices again have SuperVOOC fast charging at 80 W which is wired.

As discussed above, it will run on Android 17-based ColorOS 17 and has six years of updates. ALSO READ: Jio Users Alert! Incoming Calls May Stop 'Anytime' After Recharge Expiry, SMS Warns Pricing of Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro In China, the Oppo Reno 17 Pro is priced at CNY 4,199, which means roughly Rs 59,100 for the base 8+256GB RAM and storage variant. For the 12+256 GB variant, the price is CNY 4,599, and for the highest 12-512 GB variant, the price is CNY 4,899, which is Rs 64,700 and Rs 67,500, respectively.

Reno 17, which is the vanilla version, is priced at CNY 3,599, which is approximately Rs 50,600 for the 8+256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12+256GB variant pricing is set at CNY 3,799 which is roughly Rs 53,500 and the highest 12+1TB version is priced at CNY 4,899 which translates to Rs 69,000.

Specifications Oppo Reno 17 Oppo Reno 17 Pro Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super GPU Adreno 722 ARM G720 MC8 Display 6.56-inch Flexible AMOLED 6.32-inch Flexible AMOLED Resolution 2,640 x 1,216 pixels 2,640 x 1,216 pixels Pixel Density 440ppi 460 ppi Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Peak Brightness 1,800 nits 1,800 nits Rear Camera 50MP + 50MP Ultrawide + 50MP Telephoto 200MP + 50MP Ultrawide + 50MP Telephoto Optical Zoom - 3.5x Front Camera 50MP 50MP Battery 8,000mAh 7,250mAh Charging 80W SuperVOOC Wired 80W SuperVOOC Wired Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C Operating System Android 17-based ColorOS 17 Android 17-based ColorOS 17 Software Updates 6 years 6 years Gaming Support Up to 120 FPS Up to 120 FPS Pricing and Variants 8GB + 256GB CNY 3,599 (Rs 50,600) CNY 4,199 (Rs 59,100) 12GB + 256GB CNY 3,799 (Rs 53,500) CNY 4,599 (Rs 64,700) Highest Variant 12GB + 1TB: CNY 4,899 (Rs 69,000) 12GB + 512GB: CNY 4,899 (Rs 67,500)