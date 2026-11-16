We are in a festive season spree right now, which is going to run from Diwali through New Year, and it brings all our loved ones together for celebrations. However, one thing that can become a bit more taxing than usual is the wide variety of dishes that one might have to prepare.

Being part of a nuclear family, I reached out to the Tefal team to review the Chef Assist Mixer Grinder. I wanted to see how it performed on a daily basis, along with its specialised features, which include juicing, shredding, and chopping.

Tefal is a French brand which is recognised globally for its quality cookware and home appliances. ALSO READ: Jio Users Alert! Incoming Calls May Stop 'Anytime' After Recharge Expiry, SMS Warns In the Box and Design The design exudes a sleek and modern look, and the build quality and finish are also solid. Sporting a black and grey colour scheme it looks stylish on the countertop. It's easy to clean and will not get yellow as time passes.

The unit has four jars, each for a different purpose, like, chutneys and pastes, a dry grinding jar, a jar for juicing, and also a dedicated food processor jar which comes equipped with various attachments needed for Kneading, chopping and shredding.

Performance and Practical Use This device is powered by an 800W motor, and features four levels of speed, and the appliance is able to handle heavy-duty kitchen stuff easily. Now the stainless steel jars feel durable and come with high-quality lids, however, I would have preferred if it came with a hands-free locking mechanism for the chutneys and the grinding jars. A lockable lid would have made it easier for multitasking while cooking, but the kneading jar has a locking mechanism in it.

Now, when I tested the chopping setup, the assembly felt a bit complex as multiple parts were involved in it. However, once the assembly is done, it delivers excellent and consistent chopping, which was also a real time saver useful for regular cooks.

The motor gets a bit noisy, but it is expected with robust mixer grinders of this capacity. ALSO READ: Jio Mobile Recharge Plan: Get 164 GB Data, JioHotstar And Canva Pro Lite Benefits With 72-Day Validity; Check Details Price and Verdict This home appliance is priced at Rs 11,999 and sits at a premium compared to entry-level options from some other brands like Usha, Phillips, Prestige or Maharaja. However, the versatility of its multi-purpose food processing features and robust motor make it a compelling choice for those seeking an all-in-one kitchen solution.

(By Govind Bisht, Senior Producer, Jagran Hi-Tech)

