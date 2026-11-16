Jio incoming calls deactivate: If you are a Jio SIM card user, then there is something that you must take note of immediately. This is especially for those who might not have been able to recharge their plans, as the company is sending an SMS to those users.

The message says that at any time, your incoming call might be disconnected. Although not many users have received this message, it is definitely causing some tension among current users of this service. ALSO READ: Xiaomi 18 Pro And Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Launch Tomorrow: 200 MP Leica Cameras, Snapdragon Chipsets And Dual Screens Expected A user taking to X by the name Abhishek Yadav has shared some screenshots that shed some light on the same. The text message says, Your Jio recharge plan has expired. Incoming calls may stop anytime soon. Recharge now to stay connected.” The company is trying to urge users to recharge, but on top of that it is also saying that incoming calls can be stopped at "anytime".

BIG: Jio will stop incoming calls and SMS after your recharge ends, users informed via SMS. 📞 #Jio #RelianceJio #TRAI — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 15, 2026 This is concerning, as this bypasses regulations that prohibit telecom service providers from completely cutting or deactivating services within a stipulated time frame. There is no mention of whether the SMS service will also be cut or not in the text messages if recharge is not done. For now, Jio has not given any explanation for this alert.

What Happens Once Recharge is Over? Jio's website states that there is no mention of blocking of incoming calls on prepaid numbers after the plan is finished. Usually, users keep getting calls and SMS for some time/ few days after the plan expires, but the company has not mentioned how long this period is in such a scenario.

Generally, calls and SMS are blocked for any user on any carrier when their plan runs out, keeping in mind that for a few days it is still available. What Are TRAI Regulations According to regulations, for prepaid numbers there are 90 days set for inactive prepaid users by TRAI. If any number remains inactive for more than 90 days than the telecom service providers can deactivate the connection, subject to the account balance.

Jio's terms and condition on the other hand states, “For subscribers with less than Rs 20 balance, all services will be deactivated pending payment of Reactivation fee for a period of 15 days,” adding further, “Number will be disconnected on non-payment of said Fee within this period.”

ALSO READ: Jio Mobile Recharge Plan: Get 164 GB Data, JioHotstar And Canva Pro Lite Benefits With 72-Day Validity; Check Details Jio also states, “For subscribers with more than Rs 20 balance, Automatic Number Retention Scheme will be put into effect- Rs 20 will be deducted and services will continue for 30 days,” However, 90-day period is the stipulated time frame set under the Telecom Consumers Protection ( Sixth Amendment) on 21 February 2013. Thus, the 90-day period remains the same for everyone. This rule came into force on 22 March 2013.