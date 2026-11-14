Rockstar has unveiled a first look at Macca & Friends, an animated TV show players can watch in GTA 6. Released on November 13, the cartoon will air on the game's fictional Weazel television network and has already drawn comparisons to Adult Swim.
The teaser has exclusively been shared by DiscussingFilm on X. It features Macca the alligator, who faces eviction from his crab landlord, Pinche, over unpaid rent. Chunkee the manatee, a flamingo and a human police officer also make appearances.
The description read, "The series follows the adventures of Macca the Gator and his wetland friends across the state of Leonida."
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The trailer quickly went viral, with fans praising its impressive animation and comparing it to mainstream TV shows. Some even said they could spend hours watching the in-game series, applauding Rockstar's attention to detail.
Exclusive first look at ‘MACCA & FRIENDS’. The series follows the adventures of Macca the Gator and his wetland friends across the state of Leonida. Coming November 19 on WEAZEL. https://t.co/yLpn1i3ihX— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 13, 2026
How can you watch GTA 6 Animated TV show in India?
You can only watch the series by playing GTA 6 on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S (releasing on November 19, 2026).
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Once you are playing, find a television set in the game world, interact with it, and tune to the Weazel channel.
About GTA 6 Release: GTA 6 will release on November 16 at midnight. The excitement is a result of a long wait as it was 13 years back when GTA V was released.
The game will feature Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval as its lead characters, inspired by infamous criminals Bonnie and Clyde.
Pre-loading began on November 10 for players who pre-ordered the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players will need at least 210 GB of free storage space to install it.
FAQs
How much does GTA 6 cost?
The Standard Edition is priced at $79.99, and the Ultimate Edition is priced at $99.99.
Where does the game takes place?
The game takes place at fictional state of Leonida (Rockstar's version of Florida), anchored by the main hub of Vice City.
What platforms is GTA 6 on?
PlayStation 5 (including PS5 Pro) and Xbox Series X|S.