Rockstar has unveiled a first look at Macca & Friends, an animated TV show players can watch in GTA 6. Released on November 13, the cartoon will air on the game's fictional Weazel television network and has already drawn comparisons to Adult Swim.

The teaser has exclusively been shared by DiscussingFilm on X. It features Macca the alligator, who faces eviction from his crab landlord, Pinche, over unpaid rent. Chunkee the manatee, a flamingo and a human police officer also make appearances.

The description read, "The series follows the adventures of Macca the Gator and his wetland friends across the state of Leonida."

ALSO READ: Ahead Of Spider-Man Brand New Day Re-Release, A Look At How Tom Holland-Starrer Shattered Box Office Records

The trailer quickly went viral, with fans praising its impressive animation and comparing it to mainstream TV shows. Some even said they could spend hours watching the in-game series, applauding Rockstar's attention to detail.

Exclusive first look at ‘MACCA & FRIENDS’. The series follows the adventures of Macca the Gator and his wetland friends across the state of Leonida. Coming November 19 on WEAZEL. https://t.co/yLpn1i3ihX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 13, 2026

How can you watch GTA 6 Animated TV show in India?

You can only watch the series by playing GTA 6 on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S (releasing on November 19, 2026).

ALSO READ: 5 Acclaimed Kdramas That Drew Inspiration From Real-Life Events: Taxi Driver, Signal And More