Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones rejected the possibility of Jensen Huang returning as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Meanwhile, the high-tech company’s revenue rose to 100 per cent year on year. The board of directors "unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Harvey added.

This comes hours after Jensen expressed his interest in returning as the CEO of the tech company. Things took a U-turn for Huang last week, as he revealed his extramarital affairs with multiple women, including Chinese woman Alice Huang, who is suspected to be a spy.

On Tuesday, the former Nvidia CEO made his first public appearance amid the controversy and acknowledged the “serious mistakes of his life”. He then claimed that he would be “honoured” to return as the CEO, adding it would be in the best interests of the company, its employees and the stakeholders.

Several leaders, including such Tesla CEOs as Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump, supported his possible return. Trump asserted that the 63-year-old Taiwan CEO has learnt a “big lesson.” How did Interim CEO React To ‘Possible Return’ Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress mentioned that the board of directors is determined not to reinstate Jensen to the post. “The board has determined that they will not reinstate Jensen. And that is our statement and what the board has decided to do,” Kress added.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Says He Would Be 'Honoured' To Return As Nvidia CEO “We wanna think about right now growing our business. We want to grow in terms of everything that we need to do with our employees, our customers, and our shareholders, and that is where we are going to focus moving forward,” said the interim CEO.

Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress says the board has determined it will not reinstate Jensen Huang “Jensen resigned from his position with NVIDIA, and the board accepted his resignation.” “The board has determined that they will not reinstate Jensen. And that is our statement and what the board has decided to do.” “We wanna think about right now growing our business. We wanna grow in terms of everything that we need to do with our employees, our customers, our shareholders, and that is where we are gonna focus moving forward.” — Fireside Alpha (@firesidealpha) November 18, 2026 Earnings doubled in Nvidia In its third-quarter earnings statement, Nvidia made no mention of Jensen's departure from the company. The tech giant reported a revenue of 116 billion dollar, nearly double the figure from 2025. Additionally, revenue from its data center segment—a major driver of Nvidia's business, doubled to 107 billion dollar during the same period. ALSO READ: After 10 Days In Silent Mode, How Trump Hopes To Use Asia Trip To Reassert His Authority | Analysis

Huan’s daughter faces allegation Meanwhile, the former Nvidia CEO's daughter, Madison Huang, is facing serious repercussions for her father’s removal. It is alleged that she routinely berated colleagues, insulted employees and created an intimidating work environment. Some of her alleged remarks included calling employees “dead-face" and “goldfish", according to a report by the New York Post.

The allegations have also put the spotlight on the company’s internal power structure, with employees reportedly reluctant to challenge Madison because of her close relationship with her father. The allegations become serious after an Nvidia vice president allegedly suffered a panic attack during a meeting after Madison yelled at members of the marketing team. Several employees are also said to have complained about her conduct to the company’s human resources department.

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