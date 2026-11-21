- News anchor continued live report during powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake.
- Earthquake struck Central Peru, tremors felt across capital
- Residents evacuated homes; no major damage or casualties reported.
A television anchor continued to deliver her report without a pause while a powerful earthquake shook the studio around her. The incident took place near Lima, where a magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Central Peru on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). While the tremors rattled buildings and prompted residents to evacuate their homes, the anchor appeared largely unfazed as the room shook around her.
WATCH: News anchor reports unbothered during an M 6.7 earthquake (temblor) that struck near Lima, Peru. - USGS https://t.co/SPhrLslBYK— Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 21, 2026
Peru's Geophysical Institute said no damage or casualties had been reported. The earthquake was felt in the Peruvian capital, prompting residents to rush into the streets.
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Video Captures Studio Shaking
In the video, it is captured that the anchor was maintaining her composure, holding her microphone steady and continuing to read the news as the tremors were felt.
Temblor en Lima #temblor #sismo #peru https://t.co/GQwnerEgRR— Mailyn Mendoza Villacorta (@thaiz_0004) November 21, 2026
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 7:09 p.m. local time (0900 GMT Saturday). Its epicenter was in the Andes, 34 kilometers (21 miles) north of Junin, at a depth of 108 kilometers (67 miles).The jolts were felt in in the capital, Lima, where residents rushed out of their houses. Television footage also showed lawmakers evacuating the Peruvian Congress.
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Peru Experiences Frequent Earthquakes
Following the tremors, the US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake. Peru is a country, lying along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active belt where shifting of tectonic plates, makes it prone to frequent earthquakes. The Junin region is also home to several mining operations, including the Toromocho mine, one of Peru’s largest copper mines. Mining is a major contributor to the country’s economy, with Peru ranking as the world’s third-largest copper producer.
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