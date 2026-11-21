A television anchor continued to deliver her report without a pause while a powerful earthquake shook the studio around her. The incident took place near Lima, where a magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Central Peru on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). While the tremors rattled buildings and prompted residents to evacuate their homes, the anchor appeared largely unfazed as the room shook around her.

Peru's Geophysical Institute said no damage or casualties had been reported. The earthquake was felt in the Peruvian capital, prompting residents to rush into the streets.

Video Captures Studio Shaking

In the video, it is captured that the anchor was maintaining her composure, holding her microphone steady and continuing to read the news as the tremors were felt.

Temblor en Lima #temblor #sismo #peru https://t.co/GQwnerEgRR — Mailyn Mendoza Villacorta (@thaiz_0004) November 21, 2026

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 7:09 p.m. local time (0900 GMT Saturday). Its epicenter was in the Andes, 34 kilometers (21 miles) north of Junin, at a depth of 108 kilometers (67 miles).The jolts were felt in in the capital, Lima, where residents rushed out of their houses. Television footage also showed lawmakers evacuating the Peruvian Congress.

ALSO READ: Japan Earthquake Today: Magnitude-6.1 Quake Strikes Off Tokyo Coast; No Tsunami Warning Issued