Bangladesh Fresh Violence: A fresh violence has erupted in Bangladesh ahead of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return next month. At least three people got killed, two got injured, and several vehicles were torched in different parts of the country in the past two days. As per the reports, the violence erupted in 14 districts on Wednesday evening and in the early hours of Thursday.

The miscreants have targeted the residence of politicians, public and private properties, branches of Grameen Bank (founded by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus), and railway infrastructure in the past two days, reported Bangladeshi news outlet The Daily Star. In its statement, the Grameen Bank stated that over 20 of its branches have been vendalised in different cities this month.

Hasina Supporters Accused Ahead of Hasina's planned return, her supporters have been accused of disrupting the law and order and vandalising the public properties. The members of the Awani League, earlier led by Hasina, are reportedly protesting against the life sentence of the ousted leader. As per the police, 124 individuals linked to the party have been arrested in Dhaka in the past 24 hours, reported AFP.

ALSO READ: NIA Chief Rejects US Mercenary Mathew VanDyke's Tihar Torture Claims, Warns Of UAPA Action Earlier today, the police informed that the miscreants attacked the residence of Humaiun Kobir, a junior foreign minister, with a petrol bomb in Sylhet. While reacting to the attack, Kobir stated that those creating a ruckus will not be spared. "It is not possible to bring back a 'fled terrorist' by throwing petrol bombs," he told reporters.

Hasina's Planned Return Apart from this, the attackers also gathered and torched a police station in Gopalganj, considered a political stronghold of Hasina. The violence has been ongoing in Bangladesh for the past few days, as student hostels and buses were also targeted with petrol bombs a few days back. Despite a change in government and serious charges, Hasina has vowed to return to Bangladesh.