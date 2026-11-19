Bangladesh Violence: A fresh round of violence was reported in Bangladesh hours before former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's banned Awami League called for a "lockdown" on Thursday. Explosions of a series of improvised devices, arson attacks and vandalism took place in Dhaka despite stepped-up security. Former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus's ancestral home was also torched in Chattogram.

Unidentified arsonists set fire to Yunus's paternal home at Chattogram's Panchlaish area after several branches of his Grameen Bank in different parts of Bangladesh were set on fire. ALSO READ: Bangladesh Violence: Twin Bomb Blasts Near Dhaka Airport Amid Tensions Over Hasina's Possible Return What Triggered Fresh Violence In Bangladesh? Fresh violence in Bangladesh has been driven by demonstrations from supporters of ousted Hasina and the banned Awami League as they demand a safe return of the former prime minister. The unrest took place before a Thursday "lockdown" call by the banned Awami League. Awami League called the lockdown, coinciding with the anniversary of a special tribunal verdict sentencing Hasina to death last year after trying her in absentia on charges of committing crimes against humanity.

Video:: Miscreants have set fire to Dr. Yunus’s house in Panchlaish, Chattogram. https://t.co/aippd6Iv8b — Arafath (@Arafath023) November 18, 2026 Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led protest called the July Uprising that toppled her government. Bangladesh has been seeking her extradition from India. PM Tarique Rahman's Provocative Statement Against Awami League Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday night sought "democratic forces" unity to prevent "resurgence" of Awami League, describing it as a "terrorist outfit" and "fallen, defeated, and ousted fascist force" and called for actions for its "decisive defeat".

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Rejects Claims Of India Setting Conditions For Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Extradition "Let us once again unite in the spirit of 2024, when we drove the autocratic forces out of this country, and ensure that those forces are decisively defeated," Rahman said on Tuesday night in a parliamentary address, where BNP's once ally Jamaat-e-Islami is the main opposition party. Ahead of his address at the closing sitting of the current parliamentary session, he met with party lawmakers and asked them to return immediately to their constituencies to maintain a visible presence on the streets.

The Daily Star said Rahman asked BNP lawmakers not to rely solely on government machinery or the administration to counter Awami League activists, but instead to work closely with the party's grassroots leaders and workers. Police and witnesses said at least four people were wounded. Witnesses reported explosions of a series of improvised devices, arson attacks and vandalism in Dhaka despite stepped-up security. Newspaper reports said rival activists, presumably belonging to Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), overnight attacked or set ablaze the residences of two Awami League leaders in Dhaka. Police said they stepped up security overnight, mobilising more personnel at major flyovers across the capital. At the same time, officers were seen checking vehicles at entry and exit points and questioning motorcyclists and drivers of suspicious vehicles. According to BDnews24, police arrested 565 people in a 24-hour drive in Dhaka alone ahead of the lockdown, with one prominent person being former education minister in Hasina's cabinet Nurul Islam Nahid, who was detained from his Dhaka residence at midnight on Wednesday.

(With PTI Inputs) You May Also Like To Watch