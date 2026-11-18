After more than 13 years of anticipation, Rockstar Games has officially begun the global rollout of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The highly anticipated game is being released across different regions according to local time zones, with New Zealand becoming the first market to receive access. For Indian gamers, the wait is almost over. GTA 6 is scheduled to become playable in India at 12:00 AM IST on November 19, 2026, marking the end of a long wait for the next instalment in the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise. It means it is just a matter of time.

Unlike a simultaneous worldwide launch, Rockstar Games has opted for a staggered release schedule. Under this arrangement, players in different countries can access the game as their local clocks reach midnight on November 19. GTA 6 India Launch Date And Time GTA 6 will officially launch in India on November 19, 2026. Players using compatible consoles will be able to start playing from midnight. Details for Indian gamers: Release date: November 19, 2026

Release time: 12:00 AM IST

Platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Launch format: Staggered global rollout The game has already started unlocking in New Zealand, which is among the first countries to receive access. Several other international markets will follow as November 19 begins in their respective time zones. Why Is GTA 6's Release So Special? The launch of GTA 6 marks the end of a 13-year gap between the franchise's two mainline releases. Its predecessor, GTA 5, was released in 2013 and went on to become one of the most successful video games in history, selling approximately 235 million copies worldwide.

GTA 6 also experienced multiple delays during development. Initially planned for an autumn 2025 release, the game was subsequently pushed back before Rockstar confirmed November 19, 2026, as its launch date. The extended development period and massive expectations have made GTA 6 one of the most anticipated entertainment releases in recent years. GTA 6 Story, Characters And Gameplay This time, Rockstar Games takes players to Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida. The game's central location is Vice City, a modern recreation of the Miami-inspired setting that fans will recognise from earlier GTA titles.

The storyline revolves around two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who share a romantic relationship and become partners in crime. Players will be able to switch between the two characters during gameplay. Lucia is also a significant addition to the franchise as its first playable female protagonist in a 3D Grand Theft Auto instalment. The open-world experience is expected to feature several activities and locations, including nightclubs, shops, a zoo and underwater exploration. Rockstar is also placing greater emphasis on the relationship between its two central characters and their criminal journey. GTA 6 Price in India: How Much Does It Cost? Indian players can purchase GTA 6 in two editions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Standard Edition: Rs 5,999

Ultimate Edition: Rs 7,499 Both editions include the base game, while the Ultimate Edition comes with additional in-game content through the Ultimate Edition Upgrade. Digital purchases made within the eligible pre-order period also include the Vintage Vice City Pack and a one-month GTA+ membership, subject to Rockstar's terms. Is GTA 6 Available On PC? At launch, GTA 6 is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has not announced an official PC release date. PC gamers will therefore have to wait for further information from the developer before they can experience the latest entry in the franchise.

With the global rollout now underway, Indian players have only a few hours left before they can finally explore Vice City and experience Rockstar's latest open-world adventure. (With inputs from Reuters) You may also like to watch



