Rockstar's GTA 6 will be released very soon, it is one of the most anticipated gaming titles of the decade and throughout the globe, which also includes India will be able to experience the game on November 19. The pre-orders for the game have been live for a while now, which reportedly earned the studios over a staggering $1 billion even before the game came out.

Rockstar also allowed downloads of the pre-loads of the game which started on November 12. But this is not it for people who have wanted to get a physical copy of the game, although it is not a disc and would be just a code, they can do so from India's largest quick commerce store, Blinkit.

GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit! 🎮 It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes. We’ve launched it in select areas of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata & Ahmedabad (launching in more cities between today and tomorrow). We’ll deliver a physical box with a download code inside (the box is a nice collectible for your shelf). Get yours now and start downloading so you’re ready to play from 19th November. Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days 😮‍💨 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) November 18, 2026 ALSO READ: Tired Of Receiving Spam Calls And SMS? TRAI's DND Service Can Help You: Jio, Airtel, Vi And BSNL Activation Guide

Blinkit Selling GTA 6 Blinkit's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, took to X to announce that physical versions of GTA 6 will be available for purchase for PS5, and the pricing for it starts at Rs 5,999. This also indicated that only the base or standard version of the game can be bought from the Blinkit store. Players also have the option to buy an upgrade pass through the PlayStation Store if they wish to upgrade to the GTA 6 Ultimate edition.

Bank Benefits and Availability There are a few bank offers that the Blinkit store is providing to its customers for GTA 6 purchase. The cheapest option will get the price down to Rs 5,749 and is available via Axis Bank cards.

Now the important part is where it is available, and right now GTA 6 is being offered in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad. More cities are in the expansion plan though, the company says.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max And Xiaomi 18 Pro Mark Global Debut: Two 200 MP Cameras, Dual Screens And Snapdragon Chipsets Inside What's in the Box? People who get their hands on the physical copy of GTA 6 will receive a download code inside the physical box. The box design can also serve as a collectable for fans who like to collect physical copies. All that needs to be done after the purchase is to put the code on your PS5, download the game and get ready to get inside Vice City when it's finally out on November 19.

The platform has mentioned PS5 only for now, and there is no mention of an Xbox version of this game.