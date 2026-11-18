Winters are here, and this might bring some problems to your smartphone battery. In low temperatures, the smartphone battery is affected, and charging it also requires some careful consideration if you want to get the most out of it. Sometimes people bring their smartphones from a low temperature environment to a very warm place or charge their device near heaters. Doing this is detrimental to the device, so if these are a few mistakes that you are making while charging your device in winters, this could damage your smartphone's battery.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 To Feature Dynamic Weather System With Rain, Storms And More; Rockstar Shares Details Ahead Of Launch So let's look at some tips that can be helpful in bringing longevity to your device's battery. Do Not Charge In Cold Temperatures What lies at the core of these batteries is lithium-ion, and the chemical activity that takes place inside slows down during winter or in low temperatures basically, which also impacts when you charge your device.

Charging the device in extremely low temperatures puts pressure on the battery and can lead to lithium plating and permanent battery damage. Therefore, it is advised that you bring the phone to normal room temperatures after it has been in low temperatures for a long time before you begin to charge it.

Don't Charge Near a Heater People sometimes make the mistake of keeping their smartphones near a heater or a blower so that the device can be warmed up quickly during cold weather, but this can be a dangerous practice. Excessive heat can affect battery health, or it might even cause overheating, causing internal damage. Thus, as mentioned above, a normal room temperature is the most advisable place to charge the phone, which provides some ventilation. ALSO READ: Xiaomi To Launch A New Wide-Screen Smartphone? Reports Suggest Ultra-Thin Bezels And 6.4-Inch Screen Mistakes You Should Avoid These are some common practices that people should avoid while keeping in mind while they charge their devices. It is advised not to keep your smartphone under a blanket or pillow while charging as this traps heat, and again the device can be overheated.

A good quality cable for charging will save you a lot of hassle and maintain a good battery life. One last thing is to avoid unnecessary use of the device while your smartphone charges, like heavy gaming or heavy multitasking which generate additional heat.