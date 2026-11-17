It seems like smartphone makers are trying to experiment in a new direction, and Xiaomi might be experimenting with something Huawei had launched previously when it comes to design philosophy. The company is working on a new mobile device which is going to be wider than your usual bar smartphone. Reports suggest that the company is currently testing the display of the said device, and the smartphone could make its way to the market by next year.

Wider Displays Coming To Xiaomi Tipster Digital Chat Station shared some information about the said device on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, according to a report by GizmoChina. The said smartphone could come with a 6.3 to 6.4-inch screen, and the aspect ratio could be 16:9, which would be quite different from the aspect ratio currently found on smartphones, which is 20:9.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 To Feature Dynamic Weather System With Rain, Storms And More; Rockstar Shares Details Ahead Of Launch This configuration suggests a wider body and a wider screen ratio compared to usual smartphones. Another aspect of this new device could be its very thin bezels, and the colour gamut that it supports could be BT.2020, which could improve colour reproduction, although the name, features and launch date of the said device remain under wraps.

A wider device could help in getting more battery space with wider battery designs, which means that with display expansion, more battery can be packed while reducing its thickness as battery can be spread out horizontally. This paired up with new tech to make the bezels thinner would help in keeping an optimal and comfortable hold of the phone.

ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 17 Pro And Reno 17 Launched: 200MP Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super Silicon, 8000mAh Battery And More Other Players Testing The Same Recent industry updates also shed light on the fact that a wider display trend might be something that more players would want to take part in. Huawei's Pura X foldable was one such example, and then Pura X Max and Pura X View were introduced, having the same design philosophy. Oppo is also moving in the same direction, reportedly, to get wider-screen smartphones.