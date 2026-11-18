Finally Xiaomi's 18 Pro Series devices with dual screens marked their global debut on Tuesday, during the smartphone maker's November launch event. Both the devices are now available for purchase via the company's official website. Talking about the biggest attraction is the screen on the back of the devices, and under the hood, the Pro Max version of the phone comes with Qualcomm's most powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

The said devices in this lineup are Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, sporting various colour options and a triple rear camera unit. Specs and Features of Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Complete Breakdown Category Xiaomi 18 Pro Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Rear Display 2.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 2.9-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Main Display 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Resolution 2,436 x 1,120 pixels 2,436 x 1,120 pixels Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Touch Sampling Rate 300Hz 300Hz Peak Brightness 4,000 nits 4,000 nits Rear Cameras 200MP main + 200MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultrawide 200MP main + 200MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultrawide Front Camera 50MP 50MP Video Recording 8K at 30 FPS 8K at 30 FPS Battery 6,000mAh 7,050mAh Wired Charging 100W 100W Wireless Charging 50W 50W Reverse Charging 27W 27W Security In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock 12GB + 256GB Price EUR 1,399 (Approx. Rs 1,44,000) EUR 1,599 (Approx. Rs 1,64,000) 12GB + 512GB Price EUR 1,599 (Approx. Rs 1,64,000) EUR 1,799 (Approx. Rs 1,85,000) 16GB + 1TB Price Not specified EUR 2,099 (Approx. Rs 2,16,000) Now for the powerhouse inside the devices, the Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which is capable of delivering a peak clock speed of 5.01 GHz and is built on a 2nm process. On the back, the devices also sport an AMOLED touchscreen display, with the 18 Pro having a 2.7-inch screen and the 18 Pro Max having a 2.9-inch screen, which offers up to 120 Hz refresh rate. ALSO READ: Xiaomi To Launch A New Wide-Screen Smartphone? Reports Suggest Ultra-Thin Bezels And 6.4-Inch Screen

For the main display, the Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2,436x1,120 pixels) AMOLED panel, while the upper Xiaomi 18 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ (2,436x1,120 pixels) AMOLED Panel. Both panels support 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 300 Hz touch sample rate. Peak brightness on the devices is 4,000 nits, and DCI-P3 configuration for colour gamut.

Privacy display is another feature that has been added to the panels of these phones, reducing viewing angles, useful against those trying to peek into your business. Cameras In the camera department, both devices have a triple camera setup, with a 200 MP main lens (f/1.67) and has optical image stabilisation (OIS). Additionally a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS, also coupled with a 50 MP Ultrawide lens with a 102-degree field of view. 8K videos at 30 FPS is also possible with these devices.

Additional Features On the front, the selfie camera on both the devices is a 50 MP lens. For batteries, the Pro Max version has a 7,050mAh battery, while there is a smaller 6,000mAh cell on the Pro version. 100W wired fast charging and 50 W wireless charging with 27W reverse charging is also possible with both handsets. Fingerprint sensor (in-display) and face unlock are also available for security purposes.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 To Feature Dynamic Weather System With Rain, Storms And More; Rockstar Shares Details Ahead Of Launch Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max Pricing For the 12+256 GB RAM and storage variant, the Xiaomi 18 Pro comes at EUR 1,399, which is roughly Rs 1,44,000. For 12+512 GB, the pricing is 1,599, which is almost Rs 1,64,000. The Pro Max with 12+256 GB RAM and storage variant costs EUR 1,599 and the 12+512 GB variant costs EUR 1,799 roughly 1,85,000. The top-most variant with 16+1TB RAM and storage costs EUR 2,099, which roughly translates to Rs 2,16,000.

FAQs Why is there a secondary display? The display can be used to show notifications, widgets, selfies and even access quick functions. What is the difference between Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and its Extreme Version? The Extreme version is aimed at delivering more horsepower and performance, with the help of a faster CPU and GPU configuration, and may also be more capable of handling AI workloads. With a dual screen, does the need for a selfie camera go away? No, as the device will use its rear camera for selfies, but a dedicated front lens can still be retained.