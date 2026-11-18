Spam calls can be really irritating, especially when you are having a day off or are engrossed in some important work. Unwanted calls or SMS from businesses on a daily basis might not seem like a big deal at first, but eventually spam calls and messages become very tiresome.

Since 2007, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has initiated a service called the National Do Not Call (NDNC) registry, later updated to the National Customer Preference Register (NCPR) in 2011. This is a set of regulations which is for operators, with a technical framework that shields mobile subscribers from a daily bombardment of unwanted calls and SMS, it is a nationwide system that brings under its purview every telecom service provider.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max And Xiaomi 18 Mark Global Debut: Two 200 MP Cameras, Dual Screens And Snapdragon Chipsets Inside How Does it Work? This service of TRAI does not block every call, but it does reduce their numbers significantly. You might have purchased a new mobile number recently, and calls from insurance, banks, and other businesses might be coming constantly to you, and that could be because you haven't turned on DND yet.

What TRAI does is that it formulates regulations, builds a framework, which is then issued to the TSPs. This essentially mandates that the operators must maintain a DND registration system for their subscribers, and also defines what can be blocked and what can be left out. Some operators also offer subscribers the choice of either full or partial DND.

There is also another way by which you can help block or report these numbers, you can just download TRAI's DND app. All you need to do is register your number and then you can start reporting spam calls or SMS. Once you have registered a complaint, you will also receive a reference number for that.

Also, once you have registered your number, you can relax about receiving important calls, as this service blocks spam calls and SMS from unwanted commercial businesses, which can be from telemarketers or promotional communication, according to registered preferences. You need to, however, enable the "DND service" as it is not enabled by default by any SIM by its operators. As a subscriber, you will have to activate it yourself, which can be done by call, SMS, website, or even using the operator's app.

How to Enable the Service? To avail of the Full DND service, you just need to text START 0 to 1909. Alternatively, you can call TRAI's helpline at 1909 and follow the instructions through IVR to get registered. It used to take 24 hours, but now it takes up to 7 days to fully come into effect.

ALSO READ: Don't Make These 3 Mistakes While Charging Your Smartphone During Winters To Keep Its Battery Healthy Operator Wise Breakdown Telecom Operator Method Steps to Activate DND Jio SMS Open the messaging app on your smartphone.

Enter 1909 in the recipient field.

Type 'START 0' and send the message. Phone Call Open the phone dialler and enter 1909.

Make the call using your registered Jio number.

Follow the instructions provided by the IVR system. MyJio App Open the MyJio app and tap the profile icon.

Navigate to Mobile Settings, followed by Service Settings.

Select Do Not Disturb to view the available options.

Choose between full or partial restrictions on commercial communications.

You can also find the option to deregister your number from the DND service here. Airtel SMS Open your smartphone's messaging application.

Enter 1909 as the recipient.

Send 'START 0' from your registered Airtel number. Phone Call Dial 1909 from your registered Airtel number.

Follow the instructions provided by the IVR system. Airtel Thanks App Open the Airtel Thanks app.

Navigate to the Prepaid or Postpaid section, depending on your connection.

Scroll down and select Set DND.

Tap Manage to access the available DND preferences.

Select your preferred full or partial DND options.

Tap Submit to complete the registration.

You can also register your number through Airtel's DND registration website. Vi SMS Open the messaging app on your phone.

Enter 1909 in the recipient field.

Send 'START 0' using your registered Vi number. Phone Call Dial 1909 from your registered Vi number.

Follow the instructions given by the IVR system. Vi App Launch the Vi app and open the My Account section.

Go to Services and select DND.

Choose your preferred full or partial DND settings.

Tap Submit to register your preferences. BSNL SMS Open your phone's messaging application.

Enter 1909 as the recipient.

Type 'START 0' and send the SMS from your registered BSNL number. Phone Call Dial 1909 using your registered BSNL number.

Follow the IVR instructions to complete the process.