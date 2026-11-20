National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Rakesh Aggarwal has rejected allegations of custodial torture made by US mercenary Mathew VanDyke, stating that the accused never complained about his treatment in Tihar Jail during his multiple court appearances. VanDyke, who is accused of using India as a transit route to train insurgents in Myanmar, appeared before a Delhi court six to seven times while in judicial custody without flagging any mistreatment.

"He never raised any complaint regarding his incarceration during judicial custody in Tihar," Aggarwal said, noting that VanDyke left India after securing bail and has since visited the country once. The NIA chief also warned that charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) would be invoked against VanDyke if any of the insurgents he trained in Myanmar are identified as Indian citizens.

ALSO READ: US Mercenary Mathew VanDyke Alleges Torture In Tihar Jail, Teases Shocking Details Soon Mathew VanDyke Accuses Tihar Jail Of Custodial Torture The controversy resurfaced on Monday after VanDyke posted a handwritten affidavit on social media platform X, originally drafted in August, roughly two weeks before the NIA filed its chargesheet. In the document, reportedly sent to the US Embassy, VanDyke claimed he was repeatedly assaulted during his nearly six-month stay in Tihar Jail. He alleged that he was punched in the chest, beaten with a police baton on his chest and arms, and denied urgent medical care for nearly 24 hours.

"India threw me and several Ukrainians into prison for over six months. This was part of Russia's war against Ukraine," VanDyke wrote on X. "I will reveal shocking details about this story over the next few months, in both posts and media interviews," he added. In the August affidavit, VanDyke had also urged US Embassy officials to "make it very clear to any Indian officials" that if he got "angry" with the contents of the upcoming NIA chargesheet, he would take details of the alleged torture to the media and the courts.

He had simultaneously sent a distress alert to his family describing a "series of attacks" inside the prison. Why Was Mathew VanDyke Arrested By The NIA In India? The NIA had arrested VanDyke along with six Ukrainian nationals, Kaminskyi Viktor, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, and Honcharuk Maksim, across various airports in March. According to the agency, the group travelled to Mizoram without mandatory permits and crossed over into Myanmar, raising suspicions of links with armed groups that also maintain bases in Northeast India.

ALSO READ: US Mercenary Matthew VanDyke Granted Bail In Myanmar Training Case After NIA Drops UAPA Charges In Chargesheet While the NIA initially registered the case under the UAPA in April, its primary chargesheet invoked only Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The agency has told the court that its investigation into the UAPA angle remains active and that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed if terror-related offences are established. (With Inputs From Jagran.com)