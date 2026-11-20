Karnataka Bike Taxi: In a major update for the commuters of Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the bike taxi services to continue operating in the state. This comes after the state government had challenged the Karnataka High Court's order of removing the ban and allowing the services. In its oral observation, the apex court stated that the young girls felt safe and comfortable on the bike taxis and highlighted them as being pocket-friendly.

'Bike Taxis Safe, Affordable' While upholding the high court's January 23 judgment, a bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh stated that the bike taxis seem accessible. They also pointed out that the young girls prefer these taxis due to their low cost and safety. While recalling a conversation with a junior female colleague, Justice Sharma stated that she preferred bike taxis, as they cost multiple times less than the cabs and auto-rickshaws.

"I asked them, how do you come to my office? They said on a motorbike because they do not have the money to hire a cab. I asked them, why don't you take an auto? They said, 'Sir, it is five times (the fare)," Justice Sharma stated. "Bike taxi is safer for young girls as it has GPS as well. It is better to regulate it than ban it," he added during the hearing.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026 Updates: Congress Extends Lead In PS, Zila Parishad; BJP Lags Behind Karnataka HC's Direction Earlier, the high court's division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi had stated that the permits to the bike taxis could not only be denied on the grounds that they cannot function as transport vehicles. The remarks came after Uber India, Roppen Transportation Services (Rapido), and ANI Technologies (Ola) objected to the restrictions, which they called unreasonable.

However, the bench clarified that the aggregators will not be allowed to operate such services in the absence of guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act. ALSO READ: Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026 Updates: Congress Extends Lead In PS, Zila Parishad; BJP Lags Behind