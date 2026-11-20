Rajasthan Rural Body Elections Results: Counting of votes for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections is underway in 37 districts of Rajasthan to decide the fate of more than 29,000 candidates. Initial results showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party took a lead over the rival Congress.

The State Election Commission showed that in Zila Parishad, the saffron party was heading with 3 seats, while Congress had 1. BJP had also taken an early lead with 20 Panchayat seats, while Congress in 13. VIDEO | Rajasthan: The counting of votes for the Jodhpur Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad member elections began at 8:00 AM at the Polytechnic College. In Jodhpur district, elections were held for 43 Zila Parishad member seats and 351 Panchayat Samiti member seats across 23 Panchayat Samitis. In total, 394 public representatives will be elected. The counting will take place in two phases, the first phase from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second phase starting from 12:00 PM. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2026 ALSO READ: CM Yogi's Mafia Dig At Akhilesh Over Teen's Death During Gorakhpur Roadshow, He Retorts With Lucknow Fire Incident According to the state election commission, 4,069 candidates contested 1,275 Zila Parishad wards, while 25,108 candidates were in the fray for 7,543 Panchayat Samiti wards across 419 Panchayat Samitis in 37 districts.

Why Are Rural Poll Body Election Results Significant? The results are significant for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress as both seek control of rural local bodies across the state. Members of several prominent political families are also in the fray.

ALSO READ: 'Indians Can Take Lot More Suffering, Pain': Rahul Gandhi's Columbia Remarks On Indian Economy Trigger BJP Backlash Prominent Candidates In The Fray In Churu, former BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore's son Parakram Singh and daughter-in-law Kanika Singh are contesting Zila Parishad elections, along with Kanak Budania, wife of Congress MLA Narendra Budania. Urban Development and Housing minister Jhabar Singh Kharra's wife Shanti Devi and sons Ajay Singh and Durga Singh are contesting elections in Shrimadhopur panchayat samiti in Sikar. Other prominent candidates include Nikita Dudi, daughter-in-law of former Congress MP Rameshwar Dudi, in Bikaner; Amin Khan Fakir and Amardin Fakir, brothers of former Congress MLA and minister Saleh Mohammad, in Jaisalmer and Beena Bairwa, wife of Congress MLA D C Bairwa, in Dausa.

More than 2.48 crore votes were polled at 41,480 polling stations during the four-phase elections held on October 22, October 28, November 3 and November 14. Counting is being held in all districts except Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar, where the exercise has been deferred to December 17 as the five-year terms of the existing Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis expire in December. These four districts have 128 Zila Parishad wards and 702 Panchayat Samiti wards spread across 38 Panchayat Samitis. A total of 3,227 candidates contested the elections in these districts, where more than 24.51 lakh votes were polled. Across all 41 districts, the elections covered 1,403 Zila Parishad wards and 8,245 Panchayat Samiti wards in 457 Panchayat Samitis. A total of 32,404 candidates contested the elections, and more than 2.73 crore votes were polled at 45,385 polling stations.

(With Agencies Inputs)