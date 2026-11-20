Cyclone Akvan Updates: The authorities further tightened safety measures along the seashore as the landfall process of 'Akvan' began in Odisha on Friday. The commencement of the landfall triggered heavy rain in the coastal areas. The India Meteorological Department said the landfall process is likey to last for next two hours.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm crossed the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast close to Gopalpur (near latitude 19.1N & longitude 84.8E) with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during 0730-0830 IST. The authorities have evacuated over 3 lakh people. 423 rescue teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas of the state. Landfall process of commanced and wil continue for next 3 hours. https://t.co/hyNtaJJaSX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 20, 2026 Several Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled Several trains have been cancelled and rescheduled due to the cyclonic storm Akvan. According to the East Coast Railway, 39 trains that were about to operate on November 20 and 21, have been cancelled. The trains include several long-distance express, Vande Bharat, passenger and MEMU services. Some of them are:

- Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Train numbers 20841 and 20842.

- Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express: Train numbers 22895 and 22896.

- Tatanagar-Brahmapur Vande Bharat Express: Train numbers 20891 and 20892.

- Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express: Train numbers 22883 and 22884.

Thick Clouds Over Visakhapatnam In view of the severe cyclonic storm, thick clouds have gathered over several parts of Visakhapatnam, and a blanket of mist has enveloped the hills. #WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: In view of Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan', thick clouds have gathered over several parts of Visakhapatnam, and a blanket of mist has enveloped the hills. https://t.co/gD60mswpsd — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026 Chief Secretary Anu Garg said that apart from deploying 60 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 131 teams of the Fire and Emergency Services, the state government had requested the Indian Coast Guard to keep its helicopters, vessels and other logistics ready for relief and rescue operations. #WATCH | Odisha: As the landfall process of Cyclone Akvan begins, the district administration has further tightened safety measures along the seashore. Meanwhile, rough seas and strong winds conditions persist at the Puri beach. https://t.co/bnfDJJXMO9 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026 9,341 Cyclone Shelters Made In Odisha The Odisha government has also set up 9,341 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts as the storm, the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days, changed its trajectory over the past 24 hours after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh. ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ବାତ୍ୟାର ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ପାହାଡ଼ିଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାରୀ ଦଳ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଖିଲା ରାସନ ବଣ୍ଟନ କରାଯାଇଛି। ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟ ସମୟରେ ଦୁର୍ଗମ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ରହୁଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ଆବଶ୍ୟକୀୟ ଖାଦ୍ୟ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବା ସହ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଆବଶ୍ୟକତା ପ୍ରତି ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦିଆଯାଉଛି। https://t.co/ebUmnVUvOs — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) November 19, 2026 Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said 2,98,676 people had been evacuated by Thursday evening and shifted to 2,523 relief camps. ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan: 67 Trains Including Vande Bharat Cancelled, 28 Rescheduled Ahead Of Landfall; Check Full List

"Akvan is now moving towards Odisha at 13 kmph and is likely to cross the coast around Friday afternoon," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The official added that the storm lay around 410 km from Gopalpur and 470 km from Puri in Odisha on Thursday evening.

It is likely to continue to move north-northwestward and cross North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur, by noon with the maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, the IMD said. Akvan Likely To Cross With Wind Speed 90-100 KMPHph IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said 'Akvan', the name was suggested by Iran as part of the naming system for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean, will cross the coast as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph.

ALSO READ: Odisha School Holiday: All Schools To Remain Shut In THESE 13 Districts On Nov 20 As Cyclone Akvan Nears Landfall India Meteorological Department tweets, "The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 19 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 19th November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 17.1°N and Longitude 85.1°E, about 170 km southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 200 km eas-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 240 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 310 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), It is likely to continue to move north-northwestward and cross North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur, by noon of 20th November, 2026 with the maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph."

India Meteorological Department tweets, "The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 19 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 19th November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 17.1°N and Longitude 85.1°E, about 170 km southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 200 km eas-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 240 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 310 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), It is likely to continue to move north-northwestward and cross North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur, by noon of 20th November, 2026 with the maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph." — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026 Train Services Affected Also on Thursday, the East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others as a precautionary response to the cyclonic storm, an official said. The South Eastern Railway also cancelled at least 28 express trains, mostly going to or passing through the temple town of Puri on Friday. The state government has closed educational institutes in districts placed under 'red' (take action), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'yellow' (be aware) warnings, an official said, adding that rescue teams have been deployed in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts.

Advisory For Jagannath Temple Devotees The authorities of the Jagannath Temple in Puri urged devotees to plan their visits in accordance with weather advisories. The Gundicha Temple in Puri will remain closed to visitors from November 19 to 21. However, the 12th-century Jagannath Temple continues to remain open, with daily rituals being performed as usual, officials said. (With Agencies Inputs)