Cyclone Akvan: Ahead of Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan's expected landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha on Friday, Indian Railways has cancelled at least 67 express, Vande Bharat, passenger, and MEMU trains and rescheduled 28 others as a precautionary measure.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Landfall Live: Over 1 Lakh Evacuated, Trains And Flights Cancelled As Akvan Nears Odisha Coast South Eastern Railway Cancels 28 Trains To ensure passenger safety amid deteriorating weather conditions across West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, the South Eastern Railway (SER) has cancelled 28 express services, primarily bound for or passing through Puri, along with several passenger trains:

Thursday Cancellations: Shalimar-Puri Express and Bhanjpur-Puri Express. Friday Cancellations: Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Puri-Bhanjpur Express, Bangriposi-Puri-Bangriposi Express, and Brahmapur-Tatanagar-Brahmapur Express. East Coast Railway Cancels 39 Services, Reschedules 28 Separately, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced the cancellation of 39 trains scheduled between November 19 and November 21, disrupting key routes connecting Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Brahmapur with neighbouring states. Departure timings for 28 other trains have also been revised.

Major ECoR trains cancelled include: 20841/20842 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express 20891/20892 Tatanagar-Brahmapur Vande Bharat Express 22883/22884 Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan: Heavy Rain Lashes Kolkata, Traffic Disrupted; IMD Puts South Bengal Districts On Alert Till November 21 Advisory For Passengers Railway authorities have advised passengers to check real-time train statuses, cancellations, and revised departure timings through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or official railway enquiry channels before heading to the station. (With Inputs From PTI)