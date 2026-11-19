Cyclone Akvan Tracker Live: The eastern coast of India is bracing for yet another cyclonic storm 'Akvan', which is expected to make landfall on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm moved northwards at a speed of 05 kmph during the past 06 hours and lay centred at about 480 km southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh. 510 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 560 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 600 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 660 km south of Puri (Odisha).

Where will the cyclone land? The IMD said that the weather system is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon of November 20. The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds gusting to 110 kmph across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. The storm will also bring rainfall to other states, including Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Telangana, among others.

Cyclone Akvan Live Updates - Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed Puri early morning under the impact of severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan. Drenching devotees continued to visit the Shree Jagannath Temple and flooded the Grand Road. - Under the influence of Cyclone Akvan, moderate rainfall has begun in Bengal's capital Kolkata. -Around 50,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying and vulnerable areas in Odisha as a precautionary move. -The Odisha government has completely shut schools in six districts for three days starting Thursday. These districts include Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Kendrapara and Kandhamal. - Puri Weather: Puri is witnessing rainfall ahead of the cyclonic storm landfall. The IMD has placed the district on yellow alert for today, with heavy rains, thunderstorms, and squalls expected. On Friday, the city will witness an intense spell of very heavy rainfall as the weather department has issued a red alert. "Odisha's south and northern region along with coastal parts is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and, at places, extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and November 20," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

- According to news agency PTI, the Odisha government has suspended leaves of employees, deployed senior bureaucrats in different districts and geared up an evacuation exercise. - Andhra Pradesh weather: The entire state is on yellow alert on Thursday with rainfall expected in Srikakylam, Vijianagram, Anakapalli, Vishakhapatnam and Alluri Sitharamaraju districts. On Friday, six districts - Srikakylam, Vijianagram, Anakapalli, Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada and Alluri Sitharamaraju are on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. East Goodavari, Konaseema, West Godavari and Pravathipurammanyam are on orange alert for very heavy rainfall.

- Odisha weather: IMD forecast has placed 16 districts on yellow alert for November 19. On Nov 20, the day of landfall, Kandhamal, Gajapathi, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendraparha are on red alert for extremely heavy rain. Malkangiri, Balangir, Rayagarha, Koraput, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Bauda, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar are on orange alert for very heavy rainfall. The remaining districts will be on a yellow alert.

- IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "It will hit between Narsapur and Puri, the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, by the afternoon of 20th November. At that time, its wind speed is likely to be between 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph”

- Why Bay of Bengal is prone to cyclones: A new cyclone, Akvan, has formed into the Bay of Bengal. The latest cyclone comes after cyclones Arnab and Murasu within 30 days. Nearly five to six cyclonic storms develop over the North Indian Ocean each year. The region includes the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, with the Bay accounting for a larger share of cyclone activity READ MORE

- Powerful waves have started hitting the coastal areas. Sea surge and beach erosion were witnessed at RK Beach in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag. - To avert tragedies and casualties, Odisha has restricted coastal tourism activities and beach recreation as the Bay of Bengal turned choppy ahead of Cyclone Akvan landfall. Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil wrote to commissioner cum secretary of the Tourism Department to ensure enforcement of safety measures with immediate effect.