Cyclone Akvan Tracker: Cyclone Akvan is strengthening over the Bay of Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning it would develop into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20. In its latest update issued on Tuesday, the weather department said the storm was almost stationary at 11.30 PM on November 16. "CS Akvan over central parts of South & adjoining Westcentral BoB remained practically stationary at 2330 IST 16 Nov, 610 km E of Chennai, 630 km NE of Trincomalee, 660 km SE of Machilipatnam, 670 km SSE of Visakhapatnam & 790 km S of Gopalpur," it said.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan To Make Landfall In Andhra Pradesh On November 20; Heavy Rain Alert Issued For 4 States | Check IMD Forecast The IMD forecasts Akvan to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening and a very severe cyclonic storm around Thursday morning. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20, bringing winds of 120-130 kmph, with gusts reaching 145 kmph.

Odisha Steps Up Cyclone Preparedness Odisha has begun preparations to deal with the possible impact of Cyclone Akvan, which is the third cyclonic storm to form over the Bay of Bengal in three weeks. The state government has deployed 74 rescue teams and initiated early evacuation measures in vulnerable areas of its southern districts.

The IMD had earlier reported that the weather system moved at around 10 kmph over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal in the six hours leading up to 5.30 pm on Monday. It subsequently strengthened into Cyclone Akvan, with its centre located around 790 km south of Gopalpur.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the state's preparedness at a meeting on Monday. He said the government had made "full arrangements to secure lives and property" in view of the approaching storm. ALSO READ: Cyclonic Storm Akvan Forms Over Bay Of Bengal, To Bring Heavy Rain To South Bengal From Nov 19 | Check IMD Forecast Here Are The Live Updates - The IMD has forecast that Cyclone Akvan will cross the coast between Nellore and Tuni in Andhra Pradesh, covering Yanam, around noon on November 20. The storm could bring sustained winds of 120-130 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 145 kmph.

- The IMD has issued a yellow alert across coastal Andhra Pradesh for November 18, while Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and other areas are under an orange alert for November 19 due to expected heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for Krishna, Bapatla, West Godavari, East Godavari and Eluru districts.

- Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vasan V said that the administration has already moved 107 pregnant women to safer locations, while residents of landslide-prone areas are scheduled to be evacuated on Tuesday morning, PTI reported. - According to IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra, Odisha is likely to see heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm. - Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the Odisha government has planned to deploy 60 ODRAF and 14 NDRF teams to handle the situation. Evacuation of people from landslide-prone areas in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri has been ordered.

- The IMD has forecast that on November 19, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Puri will experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. - Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief Dillip Kumar Rout speaking to ANI said, "We have decided to deplete the reservoirs in a controlled manner down to 60%... Field engineers have started depleting the reservoirs... We have advised them to release a very small quantum of water because we have two to three days to deplete our reservoirs... we have planned to release minimal water through our dams during these two days so that the water does not overflow the bridge sections."