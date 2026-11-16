Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 17, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe. Students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them through these news headlines.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For November 17:

1. Bilkis Bano c ase: SC suspends sentence, grants bail to two convicts

2. Supreme Court warns authorities of contempt in Aadhaar face-authentication plea

3. Cyclone Akvan to cross Andhra coast between Nellore and Tuni by November 20 noon, says IMD

4. ‘Anti-India Summit’: BJP accuses Rahul of providing platform to anti-India forces in Hyderabad

5. Congress MP Bimol Akoijam to contest 2027 Manipur assembly polls

School Assembly International News Headlines For November 17:

1. Beijing hails ‘groundbreaking significance’ of U.S., China, Russia summit in Shenzhen

2. Bahrain sentences 64 Shias, mostly clerics, to life on terror charges: rights group

3. India, Egypt discuss steps to boost trade, address non-tariff barriers

4. China, Southeast Asia pledge to avoid disputes during talks on South China Sea pact

5. Europe hunts for Palantir alternatives as Militaries seek to limit U.S. dependence

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School Assembly National News Headlines For November 17:

1. Jay Shah reappointed as ICC Chairman for second term

2. Rohit Sharma: Tricky call ahead for Pragyan Ojha and company

3. India to host 2029 Champions Trophy & co-host ODI World Cup in 2031

4. ‘Bowlers win you series!’: Gautam Gambhir’s proud message after India’s historic triumph in New

5. 'I wouldn’t be surprised if one day she hits 130': Navratilova on Andreeva’s