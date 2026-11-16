MP Police Constable 2026 Recruitment: The applicants who have registered for the MP Police Constable recruitment 2026 are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their admit cards. The recruitment examination will be organised by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) for the 7,500 posts of Constable General Duty (GD) recruits. The examination will take place on November 19, 2026.

Keeping in view the exam date, the MP Police Constable admit card 2026 is expected to be announced on November 17, 2026. The hall ticket for the candidates can be downloaded using their application number and date of birth from the website esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Overview Details

Information

Recruitment Name MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Selection Board Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Post Name Police Constable (General Duty – GD) Total Posts 7,500 Admit Card MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Admit Card Release Date November 17, 2026 (Expected) Exam Date November 19, 2026 Admit Card Download Mode Online Required Login Details Application Number and Date of Birth Official Website esb.mp.gov.in MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Steps To Download 1. First, visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in. 2. Click on the 'Admit Card' section on the homepage.

3. Select the link for the 'MP Police Constable Recruitment Test 2026'. 4. This will open the login page for downloading your admit card. 5. Enter your application number. 6. Enter your date of birth in the designated field. 7. Enter the captcha code shown on the screen and click the 'Submit' button. 8. Your MPESB MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen. 9. Carefully check all the details provided on the admit card. 10. Finally, download the hall ticket as a PDF and take a printout. MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Direct Link Here (TBA) Date of Examination, Shift and Time of Exam: The recruitment exam for MP Police Constables will start on November 19, 2026. There will be two shifts in the exam. The time of first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the time of the second shift will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Reporting Time for MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2026: For the first shift, the reporting time will be from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, and for the second shift, it will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.