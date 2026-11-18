Cyclone Akvan Updates: Cyclone Akvan is a tropical cyclone in the Bay of Bengal that is forecast to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before impacting India's eastern coast around November. According to IMD's latest update, Cylone Akvan's landfall will happen along the Andhra-Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around November 20.

Cyclone Akvan developed from a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, intensifying into a deep depression on November 16 before strengthening into Cyclonic Storm Akvan. Named ‘Akvan’ by Iran under the WMO/ESCAP tropical cyclone naming system, inspired by a mythological giant in Persian literature. It marks the third cyclonic system to form in the region within three weeks, following Cyclones Arnab and Murasu.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan To Make Landfall In Andhra Pradesh On November 20; Heavy Rain Alert Issued For 4 States | Check IMD Forecast As per the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 19. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to take precautionary measures in view of the cyclone expected to affect the coastal regions of the state on November 20, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government stepped up its preparedness on Monday, deploying 74 rescue teams and initiating early evacuation of vulnerable residents in the southern districts. For getting the latest updates on Cyclone Akvan, stay tuned to the Daily Jagran. Here the latest updates on Cyclone Akvan: - - The Rayagada district administration in Odisha has identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for pre-emptive evacuation and stepped up preparedness ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19 or 20, District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said.

- The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has issued an urgent advisory asking fishermen to suspend all fishing activities and remain ashore amid rough sea conditions and escalating wind speeds. - Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan at 0530IST of November 18, 2026 is 580km east Chennai 650km northeast Trincomalee 610km southeast Machilipatnam 610km south-southeast Visakhapatnam 730km south Gopalpur. - The cyclonic storm Akvan over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved slowly northwards at a speed of 3 kmph during the past six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

- IMD in its latest bulletin issued at 2.30am on November 18, said the storm was centred over the same region, about 590 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 650 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 620 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 620 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 750 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha).

- Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh. VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Visuals from RK Beach, Visakhapatnam. The cyclonic storm named 'Akvan' forming over parts of Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Andhra Pradesh. #CycloneAkvan #AndhraPradesh (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2026 - An orange alert has been issued for four districts for November 20, in Telangana, including, - Coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) was likely to face a higher impact from cyclone Akvan compared to the recent cyclones Arnab and Murasu.

- The IMD issued a red alert for seven Andhra districts such as Kakinada Konaseema (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema), East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and Bapatla. - The Indian Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain alert in parts of Odisha and Telangana. - Heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Vidarbha. - The weather department has issued a rain alert for 10 states including, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh,Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan: Andhra Pradesh On Red Alert, Odisha Prepares To Evacuate Over 2 Lakh People Ahead Of Landfall | Updates - Northern Tamil Nadu districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu may face moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds on November 18-19, while southern coastal areas and Western Ghats may see lighter showers, said the weather department.