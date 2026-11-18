Malkangiri School Holiday Update: Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centers in Odisha’s Malkangiri district will have a two‑day break. The District Collector announced this on Wednesday, November 17, 2026, because Cyclone Akvan may come. Heavy rains, winds and flooding in many parts of Malkangiri district led to this decision. The administration wants to keep children, students and teachers safe. The official notification below explains what students should know. The Malkangiri district administration has posted the details.

ALSO READ: RIMCEE 2026 City Intimation Slip Out At exams.nta.nic.in; Steps To Know Exam City And Direct Link Here Odisha School Holiday: Cyclone Akvan Causes Closure: The closure order has made provisions for all educational institutions, which include both government and private schools, colleges, and other institutions. All Anganwadi centres in the district will be closed too. This measure has been taken because of the risks associated with the weather conditions and the cyclone for young children moving to institutions.

Odisha School Holiday: Staff Needs to Attend Their Duty: All students are to remain indoors, while school and college teachers, non-teaching staff, and Anganwadi workers are required to report for duty as usual. The administration has stated that their services may be utilised for relief and rehabilitation operations at any time, should the need arise.

Odisha School Closed Update: Preparedness of Administration In anticipation of heavy rainfall and strong winds caused by Cyclone 'Akwan', the district administration is on high alert regarding potential waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas. The public is advised to follow official instructions and avoid traveling to flood-affected regions.